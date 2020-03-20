What to do on the quarantine: 20 exciting web broadcasts from aquariums and zoos
As museums, cinemas, and other establishments, aquariums and zoos are closed on quarantine. However, many of them are equipped with cameras, allowing to observe the animals through daily broadcasts. The publication “Lifehacker” I learned that you can see without leaving home.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium
One of the largest aquariums in the world, which is located in Monterey (CA), boasts over 600 species of marine animals, including stingrays, jellyfish, tuna, sharks, and many others.
1. The kelp forest
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Giant algae provide food and shelter to an entire ecosystem of fish and invertebrates. Here you can see divers hand-feed sharks, fishes and various animals. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
2. Coral reef
Broadcast: from 00:30 to 08:00 in new York.
Variegated bustle hurry of the inhabitants of the reefs. Among the scurrying to and fro of fish can be found painted unicorns, Cortez rainbow wrasses and many other species. To watch the online stream at the link.
3. Pool sea otters
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Sea otters or sea otters love to play, to rest in buckets with ice or just doze off. The caretakers feed them four times a day, often hiding food in toys to mimic prey foods in the wild. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
4. Aviary
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Watch beautiful birds, each with its own history. Most of them were there wounded and cannot survive in the wild. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
5. Jellyfish
Broadcast from 22:00 to 11:00 in new York.
Follow marine jellyfish, long tentacles and lace which is gently swaying in the water. The deceptive beauty of these deadly invertebrates: the touch of their tentacles can burn and paralyze the unwary victim. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
6. Eared jellyfish
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Beautiful fringe of box jellyfish used for hunting, and their bodies can be painted in a kaleidoscope of colours depending on the diet. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
7. African penguins
Broadcast from 22:00 to 10:00 in new York.
Energetic and inquisitive penguins frolic and fun to eat from the hands of caretakers. Sometimes the fish thrown into the water, and the birds seem miracles of underwater acrobatics, diving for prey. To watch the online stream at the link.
8. The exposition in the open sea
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Amazing community, where giant tuna swim near the blue stingrays, and just a few inches from them scurry about green sea turtles and other animals. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
9. Monterey Bay
Broadcast: around the clock.
Drying cormorants on the rocks protruding from the water seals, wrapped in seaweed otter — you will see birds and mammals that have found refuge in Monterey Bay. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
10. Pool shark
Broadcast from 22:00 to 12:00 in new York.
Consider the flat-headed and leopard sharks, dogfish, and sea angels, rays and other fish swimming around the rocky reef. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Houston zoo
The second most visited zoo in the United States located in the Park Hermann in Houston (TX). Contains more than 6,000 animals from 900 species. The web Cams operate during certain hours, while during the broadcast, you can change the angles and control the cameras.
11. Giraffes
The broadcast time: 11:00 to 19:00 in new York.
Observe the giraffes in their habitat, watch how they walk and eat from the hands of Park Rangers. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
12. Gorilla
Broadcast: from 10:00 to 19:00 in new York.
Western lowland gorillas are doing very nicely with a small family kitauchi river pigs. The monkeys had extensive habitat in the Park, including the territory inside the premises, so that they can not always be in sight. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
13. Elephants
Broadcast from 09: 00 to 19:00 in new York.
Noble animals spend their day, taking bath, oozing with treats, as well as strolling and resting under a canopy along with other canines. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
14. Leaf‑cutter ants
Broadcast from 09: 00 to 19:00 in new York.
Find out how is the rich life of tropical ants, the Houston zoo, which never sit still. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
15. Rhinos
Broadcast from 09: 00 to 19:00 in new York.
Examine the daily routine of the inhabitants of the courtyard rhinos and observe the behavior of these majestic animals with a menacing look. To watch the online stream at the link.
16. Chimpanzees
Broadcast from 09: 00 to 19:00 in new York.
Playful and clever monkeys never get bored. After eating, they rest or play in the trees. Some chimpanzees even know how to use the iPad. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
The Smithsonian national zoo
National Zoological Park in America, located on the territory of the Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC. On 66 hectares of land there are more than 400 species of animals, including pandas, lions and elephants.
17. Giant pandas
Broadcast: around the clock.
Look how cute pandas are playing on the trees, fall on the grass and chew on his favorite treat — green bamboo. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
18. Lions
Broadcast: around the clock.
The largest predators in the feline family at the same time inspire fear and make you admire its stately grace, which comes through in the movements and poses. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
19. Elephants
Broadcast: around the clock.
Study the behavior and habits of the largest land animals. One of the elephants even knows how to play the harmonica and enjoyed doing it, when keepers fixed tool on the gate of the corral. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
20. Naked mole rats
Broadcast: around the clock.
To observe the colony of these funny rodents extremely interesting. See how they sleep, eat and explore the winding tunnels that were prepared for them by the zoo staff. To watch the online stream at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Bonus
If you want more, then a huge number of broadcasts can be found on the service Explore.org. It contains hundreds of web cameras broadcasting any animals — from kittens and puppies to bald eagles and whales.
If you don’t know how cheerfully to spend time, ForumDaily have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.;
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home — just follow this link.;
- get free access to online courses universities USA right here.;
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
