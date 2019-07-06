What to do to a little pain turned into big problems
Visit the forests, work in the garden, and sometimes a simple cleaning can result in an unpleasant surprise in the form of splinters. The pain you can get when working with wood, metal, growing and caring for plants. How to behave in such a situation and what to do, tell the experts.
1. Carefully inspect the place of penetration of a foreign body under the skin. The dimensions of the splinters, and the dirt around the wound. Often with simple pain a person can handle himself, but from more sensitive organs: eyes, genitals — without the help of a specialist can not do.
2. While not a deep penetration, it should, as quickly as possible remove the pain, to avoid possible penetration of infection into the body.
3. When removing splinters you must use tweezers, needle, alcohol (or other des. means), and a magnifying glass.
4. To extract splinters use was developed by American scientists statement:
— before removing the foreign body carefully with a magnifying glass to examine the direction of the location of the pain;
— clearly visible at the tip, acting over the skin, just enough to pull out with tweezers;
— the penetration of splinters under the skin, you need a needle to puncture the skin over one of the ends, pushing forward, outward. Then use the tweezers;
— squeeze the pain is impossible — it can break;
— always disinfect the damaged skin.
At the complex pain — do not attempt to get it. Scratched the skin, you can make additional infection. Do not take chances, better consult the doctor. By the way, it is also not recommended to make it not a remote splinter of various folk remedies in the form of a peel of a banana, vinegar, clay, etc. Can delay the process and cause even more swelling.