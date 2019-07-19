What to eat for dinner, not to gain weight
More recently, proper nutrition is gaining immense popularity among those who are watching their health and figure in particular. Usually the beginners who want to learn how to eat properly, you receive a number of important issues, on which he himself is very difficult to give a correct answer.
Every person sooner or later comes to the question: “What is for dinner?”. This is due to the fact that in the evening all the excess that we eat, will lead to excess weight.
Dinner with proper nutrition have to be, but only light and not too caloric.
It is better to eat 3-4 hours before bedtime. During this time, you feel a little peckish, and this means that you will feel good, you’ll sleep better and your stomach will relax during sleep. Therefore, a light dinner is the best it can be with proper nutrition.
Because during sleep our body is restoring, it is best to give your body nutrients. It is desirable that it was whites and greens. A list of useful protein: fish, chicken, seafood, cheese and eggs (not more than one yolk, and even better two proteins).
To the list of greens you can add all the green vegetables such as cabbage, slice avocado, broccoli, cucumbers. Make of these products a small portion of salad, but do not salt, as salt retains water in the morning and you have puffiness.
Weight watchers plate of food should be a quarter smaller portions. The only way you will be able to create a calorie deficit and the body will begin to lose weight.
It is undesirable to eat for dinner, fruit during the day they can eat no more than three hundred grams and then only until 16.00 hours. Fruits are sweet, and if you eat them at night, only adds weight.