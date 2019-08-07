What to eat to get rid of depression?
Experts from Mexico analyzed more than 1 700 foods have been found to chemical compounds which are part of medicinal drugs used to treat depression. About what foods can alleviate the symptoms in the doldrums, read our material.
1. Bananas
Contained in this fruit tryptophan promotes the formation of serotonin — the hormone of happiness. As tryptophan is successfully used in the treatment of alcoholism, which is the companion of the doldrums. The digestible tryptophan in the body due to the vitamins of group “b”, which are contained in abundance in bananas.
2. Black coffee
Caffeine can produce dopamine — the pleasure hormone. Also known feature coffee relieve fatigue and improve blood circulation. Do not abuse this drink, so as not to cause sleep disturbance.
3. Sweet pepper
For the prevention of depression enough to use in the day 7 servings of vegetable or fruit platters. Most would benefit from eating vegetables and fruits of bright colors: red and yellow pepper, purple eggplants, orange oranges and carrots, etc.
4. The fatty fish
Contained in fish omega-3 fatty acids are good for the brain, help in the fight against depression and strengthens the cardiovascular activity. Contained in fish magnesium and vitamins of group “b” reduce the symptoms of anxiety and help in the absorption of tryptophan.
5. Milk drinks
Danish experts found that a person’s mood is directly dependent on the functioning of the intestines. That is why they recommend to drink daily kefir or yogurt.
6. Chocolate
Contained in dark chocolate flavonoids have the ability to relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure. The presence of magnesium in chocolate helps production of serotonin and improve our mood. A day is enough to eat 50 grams of this delicacy.
7. Greens
British scientists claim that contained in the green folic acid has an effect on our mood. Four pieces of asparagus contains 20% of the daily value of this acid. Also rich in folic acid, parsley, dill and broccoli.
8. Black tea
Rich content in tea L – theanine promotes positive mood and vitality.
9. Seaweed
The presence in the seaweed vitamins “In” help in the absorption of the hormone of joy and adrenaline, which helps to overcome fatigue and to overcome a bad mood.