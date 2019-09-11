What to expect from a relationship with a big age difference
The formula for a long and happy marriage tried to withdraw since ancient times, but to this day the perfect recipe to, alas, failed. However, using human psychology can be used to predict what difficulties might face a couple in love in the process of marriage depending on the age of each of them. Uneven relationship, by the way, is not uncommon today is a tribute to the new reality, where the fundamental importance of the feelings. And they are beyond any calculations. At the same time some people are afraid to discover that falling in love with someone much older or much younger than themselves. What can we expect from a relationship with a decent age difference and if so devil in the form of public disapproval, as it is painted?
1. The difference in experience, Outlook and interests
When the love hormones are at its peak, the lack of common ground in the field of life plans and Hobbies, seems to be something insignificant. Lovers totally absorbed in each other and their love. But as relationships are formed, these issues will inevitably come to one of the first plans. This problem generally does not have a clear correlation with the age difference. But the probability of its occurrence is higher in partners, when the other one is older by ten years or more. Impact of different experiences and the social milieu in which he created man. Therefore, such a pair it is important to take this fact into account and to find common ground. And to develop the ability to make reasonable compromises, if you are seriously committed to a long relationship without quarrels and complaints.
2. Relationships with family of both partners
It is possible that the parents will stop daughter or son from the Union with a person who is a dozen years older. They believe that happiness can only be found with his-fed peers, and adult children may not accept the stepmother or stepfather, especially if the breakup of this family was painful. Each situation will have its individual features. But in love, planning a life together, it is vital to discuss this issue and work together to find options for possible solutions. In fact, it is absolutely the intransigence of relatives is quite rare. If to think and to build competent and convenient for all strategy of communication with them, the relationship can be satisfactory and even good.
3. Fears that the age difference will have an impact over time
“I’m old, and he (she) will be in his Prime and will go to another”, “why old man young, beautiful woman”… These disturbing thoughts can attend to the senior partners. What is the evidence? Lack of trust and more open to each other. If you’re both ready for a future together, ready to change, to care about each other and between the two of you there is trust, then such concerns should not overshadow your life. Part and pair the same age, there are examples of long-term relationships with a large age difference. Just look at the French President and his wife, who over his 25 years. They have been married for 12 years. Their love story began when he was 15 and she was almost 40. By the way, the younger partner may reasonably worry that he is too inexperienced and “green” for your loved one.
4. The opprobrium of public opinion
This fact, which spoils the life of the most uneven pair. Every familiar and unfamiliar and strives to give its opinion on such an irregular Union. If it causes severe anxiety, then you suffer from insecurity and do not always know how to build your boundaries. Well, it’s a good excuse to learn. For the eyes, people can say anything. But to interfere in someone else’s life is unacceptable. Let it be clear to all “well-wishers” calmly but firmly.
5. And is it normal?
If you grew up in anticipation of the meeting of a lifetime with his peers, and suddenly you are bombarded by feelings for a younger or older person, it may at first be confusing. And if I’m right? But if this deviation? This account can relax. Everything that happens between adults is consensual, is legal and normal. Ask yourself only one question: are you happy with this man. If the answer is Yes, it’s time to relax and enjoy this happiness!