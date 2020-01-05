What to expect from a visit to the much-vaunted attractions
Guides and ratings of the perfect vacation destinations often advise tourists the same place. Many heeded the advice, and eventually receive, not what you wanted. The beauty of instagram pages of popular bloggers often fail, therefore, in such cases is prepared in advance, writes AdMe.ru.
1. Rue Cremieux, Paris
Paris ‘ Rue cremieux is extremely picturesque: a neat little houses of bright colors, paving stones, flowers. It is very loved by tourists and bloggers. But the locals are prevented crowds of visitors: they almost get into the house, taking pictures in weird positions, some bring on shooting a lot of equipment and entire wardrobes. Even in instagram appeared an account of living on the Rue cremieux person who unvarnished shows that the people are doing in the pursuit of a catchy picture.
2. Antelope canyon, USA
Colorful rocks of Antelope canyon every year attracts more and more visitors who were willing to pay the local guides from the Navajo nation $ 200 for vivid impressions. But wanting to get them was so much that many began to complain about the crowd. As a result, now the number of photo tours reduced, also prohibited the use of tripods and monopods.
3. Fatallity, Iceland
After shooting the video of Justin Bieber in 2015 and the seventh season of “Game of thrones” this area of Iceland has dramatically gained popularity among tourists. Many visitors ignored the signs for a spectacular images, so the nature of the canyon was severely damaged, and the authorities had to shut it down.
4. Rock-the platypus, USA
Rock that is much like the head either the platypus, or duck, popular with photographers, while in 2016, a group of vandals destroyed it. They claimed performed the work of local officials, because they protect people from injuries that they could obtain during the filming. Supposedly a friend of the vandals thus broke his leg. While the rock was fenced and marked with warning signs.
5. Hobbiton, New Zealand
Many fans of Tolkien are looking forward to the visit to Hobbiton, where they filmed the movie about Frodo and Bilbo. However, the village of halflings can significantly disappoint: it is small, look is not to all the buildings, so enjoy the mostly have other fans on the green lawns, but the entrance costs $ 80.
6. The cherry blossoms, Japan
The cherry blossoms every year attracts millions of people. But don’t expect a thoughtful admiring petals falling on a bench in the Park — here is a traditional mass entertainment that come families, friendly companies, work collectives. A drink and play noisy games, often playing loud music, and the best places are a few hours or even days.
7. Mesa arch, USA
Gorgeous views of the canyons open out at any point in time. But tourists prefer to come at dawn to admire the sunlight playing on the inner surface of the arch. Entertainment is popular so that the wish has to come for an hour or two before dawn in order to take the most advantageous from the point of view of the view of the place.
8. The great wall of China
Out of season the main sights of China, you can find relatively few tourists, but, for example, in the days of the festival there is literally not overcrowded. Get ready for this, when planning a trip.
9. Everest
The ecological situation on Everest is getting worse every year. Thousands of tourists leave an average of 3 kg of waste per person, but collect and pull the waste down is very difficult, so the mountain long ago called the most mountainous dump of the world. To fight with pollution we have in law. For example, an official decree 2014 requires every climber who climbed Everest, made with slopes of at least 8 kg of garbage.
10. Preikestolen, Norway
Although the rocks need to go 8 km up the mountain, thousands of people are ready for it. So those who have mastered the transition, you have to line up for a picture on the edge of the cliff.
11. Niagara falls, USA
With the famous Niagara falls, it’s simple: the closer it is, the wetter it becomes, therefore, tourists without exception wear raincoats and hiding equipment so as not to damage it. Although the situation is logical, many are not ready for it.
12. Pig beach, Bahamas
Pig beach is famous for clean water and friendly locals, in whose honor he named the pigs. Come here for them. However, the popular blogersha Michelle Levin was not lucky: she got bite with such force that left a bruise, and this case is not unique.
This is largely the fault of the tourists who indulge in animal feed harmful food, accustomed to extort her, watered alkaline drinks, ride them.