What to expect quitters to 45 years old
Smokers die from cardiovascular disease is approximately three times more often than non-smokers, reported by Australian scientists who conducted a large-scale study. However, the risk of stroke or heart attack from them twice.
The team is led by Emily banks of Australian national University in Canberra for seven years, watched as approximately 189 000 smokers, men and women and non-smokers over the age of 45 years. Scientists have analyzed the impact of Smoking on cardiovascular system people.
They evaluated the intensity and duration of Smoking into account age, gender, place of residence, the propensity to alcoholism, take into consideration the social status of the subjects, their income and education.
According to banks, many people underestimate the dangers of Smoking. People who smoke four to six cigarettes a day, risk dying much earlier than one who does not smoke, since smokers die twice as often from cardiovascular disease.
However, there is good news: quitting Smoking greatly reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other such diseases. Those who are able to say goodbye to addiction to 45, can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by about 90%.