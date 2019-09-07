What to replace fatty meat experts told
Experts have told that fatty meat can be replaced by other products. It will relieve of superfluous cholesterol and to help improve the diet.
Quality protein is essential for normal human body functioning, as a basis for the structure of muscles, tissues and internal organs. Organic matter is animal and plant origin.
Animal protein mainly found in meat. Physicians are advised to select low-fat varieties — beef, Turkey, chicken and rabbit. They high content of amino acids, iron, zinc, calcium, vitamins D and B12, and dietary fiber.
Another source of protein is fish. In it, in addition to protein, fatty acids omega-3. The most useful are sea bass, bream, hake, sea bass and cod. Also a substance can be obtained from egg protein that is easily digestible and perfect for a snack.
For vegetarians perfect bean products, which are vegetable protein. Like soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, black and red beans, peas. Also fatty meats can be replaced with low-fat cheese, which contains proteinaceous material casein, which helps in the absorption of amino acids in the body.