What tools should be in the Cabinet in the season of SARS: doctor
Started very tricky and difficult for the health season, when raging infection, and there is a risk that literally at any moment. What tools should be in the home medicine Cabinet this time of year, the doctor told Eugene Lilin.
The doctor recalled that the body with a strong immune system are less susceptible to viruses, and in the case of a disease quickly on the mend and recovering. To strengthen the immune system, the scientist recommended to equip the first aid kit vitamin complexes, which contain vitamin C.
Not superfluous and cough ointments. Contrary to many claims Eugene Lilina considers effective in this regard oxolinic ointment. This means it is advised to lubricate inside the nose before going outside – this will lower the susceptibility to disease.
In addition, in the first-aid kit for the season of cold weather and rain, according to Lilinoe, you need to put nasal drops and expectorant pills, which accelerate the removal of phlegm from the respiratory tract and help to recover faster. When you cough it is important to understand what purpose should serve as a drug to facilitate the separation of mucus or to stop coughing attack that occurs due to irritation in the respiratory tract.
“If you have a cough, and you decide to purchase a drug that suppresses the cough reflex, before purchasing it is better to consult a doctor,” gave advice Lilina.
For gargling doctor recommends to buy tinctures on herbs, such as chamomile and sage.
To combat the high temperature, which is a common symptom for colds, first aid set useful antipyretic substances. The scientist said that to bring down the temperature, which had not reached 38 degrees, it is impossible: the drug may prevent the body to cope with the disease.