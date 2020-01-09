What trails will be repaired in 2020
In 2020, for roads from the state budget will send a record amount. In addition, the “Ukravtodor” plans to take out loans to fix as many runs.
What roads will make in 2020.
Money could be more
On the road this time has allocated a record amount – UAH 69.7 billion. It is 15.2 billion more than in 2019, but less than it should be (73,7 billion UAH). It was planned that in 2020, 100% of excise duties on fuel will be directed to the road. But at the time of adoption of the state budget funding is a little reduced.
“Initially it was planned that the Road Fund will go 100% excise tax. But at the time of adoption of the budget of the money sent for other purposes. In fact, the Fund will be listed about 90% of the excise tax. How will this affect the plans for the repair of roads, will depend on if we can find additional sources of funding,” – said Alexander Kava, the former Deputy Minister of infrastructure.
From 73,7 billion UAH will be directed to the Road Fund 69.7 billion More will be spent on state roads – UAH 38 billion. And on a local road – 22.2 billion UAH. A little more than 3 billion UAH will be used to provide security on the roads. 6.3 billion “Ukravtodor” should pay its debts.
In 2020, will be repaired more than 4,000 km of roads of state and local significance, shared in “Ukravtodor”. Some roads will make at the expense of international financial organizations.
“We need more resources to show qualitative changes across the country. We the government and the Ministry of Finance has found the opportunity to direct the repair of roads 20 billion UAH of credits under state guarantees. In Parliament registered two draft laws that will help to use these funds”, – said the head of “Ukravtodor” Alexander Kubrakov.
What roads will repair
The main projects of the “Ukravtodor” in 2020:
- the construction of the first bridge across the Dnieper river in Kiev;
- reconstruction of highway N-31 “Dnepr – Reshetylivka”;
- reconstruction of a highway bypass road North of Zhitomir on the road M-06;
- the continuation of the project GO Highway (in the Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions);
- completion of the reconstruction of the road M-03 on the section “Lubny – Poltava – Rolls”;
- the completion of the southwest bypass of Poltava;
- the overhaul of highway M-01 on the station “Kyiv – kipti”;
- the repair of highway N-23 in the area “Kropiwnicki – Krivoy Rog”;
- completion of repair of the highway N-11 “Dnepr – Krivoi Rog – Nikolaev” and others.
There will also be international tenders and works are expected to commence on the projects of capital repair of the highway M-05 “Kiev – Odessa” in the Cherkassy region and the construction of the Northern detour of the city through loans from the European Bank for reconstruction and development (EBRD) and European investment Bank (EIB).
“We set ourselves two clear objectives is high-quality roads and lack of corruption. 2020 will be a year of important changes that are necessary to achieve the goals. We already have a full update of the guideline. Without this it is impossible to overcome corruption and to move on. The next step will be the creation of equal and transparent tender conditions – we are working on the development of standard documentation, which will give all market players equal chances of winning. Another priority task is providing independent quality control of roads, which is possible when working with foreign experts. And, of course, 2020 will be the year of a large-scale attraction of funds of IFIs (International financial institutions. – Ed.) on repair of roads”, – said Alexander Kubrakov.