What type of love needed for your Zodiac Sign
The stars talk, what is the partner you need for happiness.
Life without love is so-so spectacle. Often it happens that we meet a person, feel about him the ocean of emotion, but the relationship ultimately did not work out. What’s the problem? Maybe the person who gave it to you, but not one that was necessary for you? The stars tell what kind of stalls do you need for happiness. Aries. You like to be first in everything, you are incredibly ambitious, energetic and indomitable.
Just walk up to the man and get to know — not too difficult for you. You believe in yourself and don’t understand why waste time on embarrassment and medieval prejudices. It is difficult to hear “no”, because you do a lot of work to life has always told you “Yes”. Sometimes your temperament is out of bounds and you are becoming aggressive, assertive. In ways, this can be seen particularly strongly. You need a partner who will not to regard it as a weakness or addiction. He will understand that your behavior is because you just don’t care. You deserve a really big and pure love — it will be a fair proportion of your big and pure heart.
Taurus. Despite the fact that your sign in the zodiac is depicted as a hard-nosed sheep, by nature you are quite the same (although nuances certainly are). You are a true woman. In relationships you care about your partner, envelop it with affection and care, you sensitive, gentle, economic. Sometimes, though, you find Eclipse and you start to include uprtou, choosy, materialistic chick. You can play up and ask for more. But it is only in the case that you are not your man, if you don’t feel recoil. Who do you need? One who is not shy about his feelings, who adores you, admires your talents, but loves who you are.
Gemini. You are a woman sociable, versatile, love to read books and discuss them, without fearing the long, clever sentences. Ignorance and stupidity is causing your allergies. And if someone might think that you need a simpleton — supposedly opposites attract — no! Looking for a few himself to become: smart, tasteful, curious. Only with such a person you can be happy, the people below your intellectual level will Deplete you of energy level. Don’t forget that you nature is amorous, love deeply and desperately, do you have mood swings, sometimes you live like two people. Your partner needs to understand and accept. It is not necessary to suppress their emotions just to seem “normal”, a norm is not about you. And it’s great!
Cancer. You behave the way you behave with you. If you are loved — you are the ideal woman: loving, loyal, passionate, beautiful, fun. And as you cook! But if you did not receive enough love, hurt, left you a stone will not leave, will turn to fury and will not rest until forced to regret the offender about the offense. And yet, in this Kali-image is a tender, vulnerable soul. Of course, the mistakes we learn, but you, like anyone else, needs to be sensitive to the choice of a partner. Any separation inflicts deep wound that for a long time is not delayed (some other Characters after this got up and went on), but you need a lot of time to recover. Always choose in favor of those who love you and whose intentions you transparent, do not be tempted by the macho and other high-risk types.
Lion. Bold, strong, confident — that’s your main characteristics. Usually you have no problems with love. You are the Sign that best keeps heart under control. Yes, you are very temperamental, but still go on about feelings does not allow it. You a natural born leader, anyone who disagree to eventually agree. You will adore the compliments and encouragement. Maybe someone will tell you that you need a partner that won’t inflate your ego, which will keep you in tight rein. This is not your option. Loving, smart, able to compromise person — that’s who you need. With him, and your love of attention and glory will subside and you will be able to focus on your inner world.
Virgin. You’re organized and practical, in relations appreciate the simplicity and clarity, drama you do not need. Someone may see it as coldness, but in fact you just don’t see the point in a relationship where there is no love. And where love is, what drama? Partner you need the appropriate. The person who doesn’t like Mexican passion, who loves to build — family, comfort, trust. And you do not like to actively Express your feelings on people (sometimes even alone). Your lover must be very sensitive, to understand that such behavior — not lack of love, just your nature.
Libra. A word that represents your Sign is “harmony”. All your life you furiously look for balance. You will adore the cozy atmosphere, peace, tranquility, comfort, but at the same time, you need bright emotions and adventures. Prefer temperamental, passionate, which at the same time know when to calm down. Ideally, they must possess perfect balance, so you’ll have someone to learn from.
Scorpio. You are a woman flint. Apathy, existential crises, the constant sadness you know. You always know that what you are doing. To change your opinion, to convince in a dispute — is virtually impossible. It’s not even the fact that you are stubborn and afraid to show weakness loser, just that you are confident in your worldview and that’s it. Who can withstand such unbridled tigress? First, someone very passionate. Sex to you means really a lot, rosy-cheeked romantic with you can’t handle. Secondly, someone adequate. You mysterious, jealous and assertive if your partner will have the same qualities, your relationship will explode from the strain.
Sagittarius. Such a tireless and independent adventurer like you, sometimes don’t quite understand why you need a relationship. Men’s sturdy shoulder you kind of like not really need, you are one of those who easily falls, to keep themselves in material terms you’re just not willing to get married to the delight of my grandmother especially the desire not to burn. Most importantly, it is difficult to understand how to keep their individuality, being paired with someone. Let’s not forget about your thirst for self-development, for which the other Marks very difficult to keep up. You need… is just as crazy as you are. Yes, that’s right: a lover of travel, experimentation, freedom. Your relationship will be successful only if you let go of all fear, trust, and will hold the butterfly love in the open palm.
Capricorn. You like order, structure, clarity. In a relationship you need the seriousness and stability. All this free love, freedom is not about you. You needed family, work, home, economy. And, of course, a reliable partner. You are a very earthly sign, standing firmly on his feet you need. Your ideal partner shares your values. He also doesn’t like to complicate things, seeks to create a solid Foundation. And yet he must be of high social status, for most Goats this is important. Looking for someone who is genuinely interested in you, who will listen to your needs.
Aquarius. Independent, strong, a good Sign. Many people think you are extraordinary because your way of thinking just does not fit into the picture of the world citizen. You are smart, honest, open, stubborn, do what you want and always looking for adventure. In the relationship you present to the partner the highest requirements. It is useless to give you any recommendations because your heart will open to the candidate only if you think it’s perfect.
Fish. Fish combine a part of each Sign. You have a dual nature. You combine femininity and sexuality, sensuality and coldness, innocence and flawless intuitsiyu. Men adore you because your nature is a mystery to them. You are very creative and have a strong need to be in contact with nature. You need a man that will cherish. It is desirable that he was financially secure, because although you are not really a climber, the material is of importance to you. In life you have to bathe in love and luxury.