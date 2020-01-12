What will be the course of the next week
In the currency market, the dollar suddenly went into decline. Since the end of December, the American currency has strengthened positions against the local currency. 10 January on the interbank market, the trend was suddenly interrupted — the dollar fell. The NBU reacted to the indicators of the trading day and set a new currency over the next working week.
Official exchange rate hryvnia/dollar on January 11 is set at 23,9677 UAH/USD. This is despite the fact that the previous day the course is held above the psychological mark of UAH 24 (24,119 UAH/USD).
However, in the cash market the dollar is rising. In most exchange American currency for UAH 24,2 offer. Redeem dollars exchangers ready for of 23.8 to 23.9 UAH.
Experts interviewed by “FACTS”, predicting that in the coming days, the cash dollar exchange rate will go up.
“In the short term, the dollar may continue to moderate growth in the long run, the hryvnia has all chances to return to to strengthen. Next week we expect the appreciation of the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week of 24.3 UAH and the cash dollar in banks — at the level of 24.2 to 24.5 UAH“, — told the “FACTS” a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub.