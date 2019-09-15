What will be the dollar next week
The exchange rate of the dollar against the hryvnia will drop next week, that is September 16. Thus, at interbank dollar will be trading around 24.6 hryvnia.
And the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 24.3-24.6 hryvnia, told in the comment “RBC-Ukraine” a senior analyst “Alpari” Vadim Iosub.
In recent days, the market has received apparent confirmation of the statements of the national Bank of Ukraine about the fact that he is not going to protect any specific course levels, the analyst said.
“The regulator continues to buy foreign currency on the market to replenish reserves, but this did not prevent the dollar due to market trends fall below 25 hryvnia. Once on the interbank market in early Friday trading, the dollar fell below 24.7 hryvnia, he has returned to levels that were not seen since the end of January 2016”, – said Iosub.
From 7 September to 13 September, that is from Friday to Friday, the official US dollar rate set by the NBU, decreased from 25.31 24,83 hryvnia to the hryvnia, i.e. 1.9%.