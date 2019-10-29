What will be the hryvnia exchange rate in three years: the view of the government and experts
The government expects that Ukraine’s economy will grow faster than previously assumed. So they’ve updated the forecast for the next three years, increasing the GDP and improving the Outlook for the hryvnia. However, experts are not as optimistic as the officials called a number of risks for the Ukrainian economy.
What they say in the government
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture improved assessment of economic growth in Ukraine in 2019 from 2.8% fixed in the may macroeconomic forecast, to 3.5%. This is stated in the updated macroeconomic forecast.
While the government has developed several scenarios of economic development in the coming years. The conservative scenario envisages real GDP growth in 2020 is 3.7% instead of 3.3%, but the growth of the economy in the next two years has not changed. Projected in 2021-m growth is expected to reach 3.8%, 2022 – 4.1%.
According to the Ministry, a conservative estimate of inflation to 5.5% in 2020, and 5.3% in 2021-m and 5.1% in 2022.
— Assumptions about the average annual exchange rate of 27 UAH/USD. in 2020, 27,2 UAH/USD. in 2021-m and 27.5 UAH/USD. in 2022, diagnosaurus in the economy.
An optimistic estimate of GDP growth in 2020 and 4.8% in 2021-m – 5.5%, 2022-m – 6,5%. While inflation in the optimistic scenario, will amount to 5.8% in 2020 and 5% in the next two years.
With regard to the assessment of the average annual exchange rate under the optimistic scenario, in 2020 it is expected to 24, 8 UAH/USD., 23,9 — in 2021 and 24.2 UAH/USD. — in 2022-m.
According to the Ministry of economy, the average salary in dollars will grow from 408,6 in 2019 to 471,6 dollars. in 2020.
At the same time, nominal GDP due to the strengthening of the hryvnia and inflation will grow more slowly than predicted – 4,022 trillion UAH in 2019 4.5 trillion in 2020, whereas the may forecast provided for 4.35 trillion UAH 4.55 billion UAH respectively.
What the experts say
Interviewed “KP” in Ukraine,” experts are not so optimistic as officials from relevant agencies. So, a senior analyst at Alpari Vadim Iosub says that even the conservative scenario is possible only at the confluence of a number of factors, some of them from the government are independent.
— A conservative forecast, in our view, is quite feasible, but under certain conditions, — explained “KP” in Ukraine,” Vadim Iosub. — First, the preservation in the coming years, the favourable foreign trade situation and high grain yield. Secondly, and this is exactly what depends on the leadership of the country – a decisive economic reforms, including privatization and opening of the land market, which could provide a substantial inflow of foreign direct investment.
Does not believe in the government forecast and economist Daniel Monin. According to him, the economy Ministry is too optimistic.
— Based on the numbers of planned foreign investments and large external payments in which the baseline scenario involves the replacement of old debts, I don’t see how the government plans to reach a rate of 24 in 2020 and even more 2021, says Monin. — Because the deficit on active operations will grow faster than the inflow of foreign investment. And the only way to save the payment balance is zero or slightly positive — the build-up of foreign deposits in Ukrainian government bonds for 3-4 billion dollars every year. But since NBU rate will fall and, accordingly, will decrease the yield on these securities from foreigners, will increase the risks of owning these securities. Will they buy them in such volume – it is the big question. In addition, on the background of strengthening of the hryvnia and the growth of labor cost, in low growth of labor productivity, our producers will be in a very disadvantageous position. They will lose profitability and, consequently, opportunities to invest that will slow economic growth. But domestic investments are the main. Now they account for more than 90%.
According to experts, he is skeptical about the calculations of the government and the desire to strengthen the hryvnia.
— I think it makes sense to keep the exchange rate higher, rising foreign exchange reserves and giving our producers a resource on re-equipment of production, — concluded Monin. — And for the best effect, of course, even good to use mechanisms of tax stimulation of the economy!