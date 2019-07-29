What will happen to the body if every day to eat garlic?

Garlic is a natural product, which ate even our ancient ancestors. Despite its smell, it is very useful. And here are the main reasons why you should eat raw garlic daily you will learn in my new material.

Garlic lowers blood pressure

Japanese and Chinese authorities have long approved garlic as a working medical treatment for high blood pressure. Increased pressure also helps to control avocado and honey. Studies have shown that garlic stimulates the production of substances relaxing the blood vessels.

Immunity

We child told that garlic kills the germs and it really is. Thanks to the useful properties of the elements in garlic, it helps to fight off bad bacteria and thus support your immune system.

Garlic prevents cancer

Garlic, again, due to its minerals: phosphorus, selenium, zinc, iron, copper strengthens the structure of DNA and speeds up the reproduction of healthy cells, if you look deeper, garlic is supertable, the clove of garlic contains many useful elements, a bit of everything.

According to the international recommendations of the who recommended to eat one clove of fresh garlic a day.

Detox

Garlic helps in detoxification, all of us sin, junk foods, fatty or very sweet. Garlic is one of those foods that helps to remove harmful substances from our body.

Knowing about such useful properties of garlic, you might consider incorporating it into your diet. You know, you can stop bad breath after taking it. But for this case there is a proven way. To prevent this confusion :

Choose fresh and large garlic.

Try to cut off the green sprouts from the cloves they amplify the smell

After taking the garlic, you can eat yogurt or drink milk

Be sure to brush your teeth.

