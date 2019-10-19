What will happen to the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: the announced forecast for a week
The dollar in Ukraine in the next week, starting October 21, will not exceed UAH 25,1/$
This was stated by analyst Vadim Iosub.
According to the expert, the U.S. dollar exchange rate may rise slightly.
“Next week we expect moderate growth of the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week of about 25,0 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can be traded around 24,8/25,1 UAH”, – said Iosub.
He also pointed out that this week reduced the difference between how much banks bought the dollar, and for how much sold and this is a sign of gradual stabilization of the sector of currency.
We will remind, experts have called the time when the dollar may cross the mark of 30 UAH per unit. The International monetary Fund’s forecast published in the October review, the IMF “world economic Outlook”.
The forecast sounded on the dollar rate in Ukraine for the next 5 years. So on to analysts, the dollar is at a 30 may be in Ukraine by 2023.
By the end of 2019, the dollar will be equal to the average of 26.75 of the hryvnia.
