What will happen to the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine: the forecast for the week
The dollar in Ukraine in the coming week, starting November 18, will be fixed within the 24.2 UAH/$. On Friday, October 18, the currency was worth 24,41 UAH.
This was stated by analyst Vadim Iosub. According to his calculations, the U.S. dollar exchange rate may fall a little.
“Next week we expect the depreciation of the dollar against the hryvnia. The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week of about 24,0 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can be traded around 24,0/24,2 UAH”, – said Iosub.
The expert noted that this week the dollar continues to decline markedly, despite the ending of the auction on placement of t-bills. “This means that the supply of currency on the market consistently exceeds the demand for it, and have seen a strengthening of the hryvnia is fundamental, and not speculative. May play a role sufficiently favourable prospects of the new program with the IMF”, – added Iosub.