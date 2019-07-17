What will happen to the organism if every day to eat dates
Dates are considered a very useful product. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and other substances that are beneficial for health. But what if there are dates every day? Describe in our material.
Improve digestion
Dates have fiber, which necessary for normal functioning of the digestive system. By eating this product you can prevent constipation and promote bowel cleansing. Therefore, the digestion will be much better if you have dates every day.
Improve bone health
Scientists noticed that from eating dates become stronger bones. They have phosphorus, magnesium, potassium and other minerals which have a positive effect on bone health, helping to fight osteoporosis and other diseases.
Stress management
The dates have vitamin B6, which helps the body produce serotonin and norepinephrine. All of this improves brain health. If you have dates every day, it is possible to get rid of stress, depression, to reduce moral experience.
Will have more energy
Thanks to a rich composition of dates can give people a lot of energy. They are perfect as a snack. And all this is due to the presence of fructose and glucose. In addition, the dates will allow you to recover faster after exercise.
Prevention of heart disease
If you have dates every day, you can reduce the chances of developing heart disease. The fact is that they reduce triglyceride levels and slow down the oxidative processes in the body. Also, dates contain potassium, which is also a good prevention of stroke, high blood pressure and other problems with the cardiovascular system.
Reduces the risk of colon cancer
As we have said, dates improve digestion. They protect the system and the intestine from harmful bacteria, due to which they do not fall into the colon. As a result, those who regularly eat dates, you can protect yourself from the risk of developing colon cancer.
Reducing the symptoms of allergies
Seasonal allergies can be a real problem for people. But if you have at least three dates every day, you can save yourself a number of problems associated with allergies. The fact that the dates ease the unpleasant symptoms of allergies.
Slimming
Very useful to have dates and those who dream about losing weight. They have dietary fiber that provide satiety for hours. Dates also prevent surges of glucose in the blood, which can cause a sudden and severe feeling of hunger. In addition, dates are rich in antioxidants like phenols, carotenoids and anthocyanins. They can be used to rid the body of toxins, improve digestion and speed up metabolism.