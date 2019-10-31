“What will they think of next”: discussing the characteristics of declassified KGB Putin
In Russia decided to raise from the archives and to publish the characteristics of the KGB at a young Vladimir Putin, then a member of Komsomol organizer and athlete.
“Comrade V. V. Putin constantly improve their ideological and political level. Actively engaged in the network of party training. Constantly improving their professional skills“, — stated in the description.
A document from the files of the KGB were exhibited in St. Petersburg in honor of the 90th anniversary of the archive. Also in the description it is noted that the 23-year old Putin has become a master of sports of USSR in judo and Sambo, and a year later the champion of Leningrad in judo.
In sietech to the characterization of the young Putin was teclis with sarcasm. Users agree that it is an attempt to strengthen the shaky level of trust to the Russian President.
We will remind, in the summer the level of trust to Putin in Russia fell to a minimum of 18 years of age. Again to vote for the incumbent President was ready only 43% of respondents (the survey of Fund “Public opinion”). Not helped by the change in methodology of the survey: Putin’s ratings continue to fall.
