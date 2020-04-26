What you can buy in America for $1: the experience of Russian-speaking immigrant
The author of the channel “let’s Go to America” on “Yandex.Zen” talks about his impressions from visiting the popular in the United States “one dollar” stores. Hereinafter in the first person.
In the States there are two network “fixed-price” is a Dollar tree (where the price tags on the dollar) and 99c (where the price tags, respectively, show that at 99 cents).
I like the last store. Because subconsciously you think that the product is cheaper, if price is specified in cents. Marketing what to say.
So, tell you what you can buy in America for $ 1 (actually 99 cents).
A large part of the store is racks of fine clothes (mostly for children) and toys. As well as household chemicals and products.
All in good time.
For example, socks for children (sometimes 2-3 pairs per dollar depending on the quality of the socks). Dimensions are almost always children, because it is much cheaper to produce clothing on a small child than on an adult.
There are also various plain t-shirts and t-shirts for children — also for a dollar.
I would take these to your child only in case if he just does not have allergies to such material. And if he was growing up fast. That was not a pity to buy a couple of months to throw away. Because the fabric is very bad.
But the price is good. In a regular store they would cost 2-3 times more expensive, if not more.
Also for a dollar it sells various toys for children. Mainly from plastic. All sorts of guns, cars and dolls.
Sold by a large number of household chemicals. A lot of brands of household chemicals American, so they are almost the same as ours. For example cleanser Comet will cost $ 1.
Well, products. It is mostly in selling only those products that have a long shelf life. This canned food, cereals and pasta.
So, a pack of pasta and spaghetti in a pound will cost 1 dollar for a bag of rice or millet (900 grams) will also need to pay only 99 cents.
Buckwheat no. It too sold out quickly at this price — 99 cents for 1 kg.
Also has milk for 99 cents (but not 1 liter, and 900 ml).
And, of course, clean water in bottles. One bottle on 5 liters is 99 cents (or for the same price of coke 1.5 liters).
Also there are often fruit and bread. White bread here costs around a dollar.
Packing bananas 1 kg (pack of 6) will also cost about a dollar. And in neighboring conventional shops for $ 2-3.
And eggs. Large and medium (in our C0 and C1) will cost 1.79-2.79 dollar, but for small S2, the price will be $ 1.
Basically, to buy food for one day, you will need about $ 6 (with a dozen eggs, water, buckwheat pasta).
But while you walk around the store in the basket gets a lot of unnecessary things that take just because it’s cheap — even if you do not want to take initially.
However, mostly people do not dare to take food. Don’t trust small price. Only household items.
The original column published in the blog “let’s Go to America” on “Yandex.Zen”
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
