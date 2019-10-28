What you need to know about diphtheria
Diphtheria: symptoms, treatment, vaccines.
The disease is dangerous because without immediate treatment, 50% of patients can die; however, the risk of death by up to 20% remains even with treatment.
After a large-scale measles outbreak in the Ukraine can cover another dangerous disease. Diphtheria is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Microbes affect the oropharynx, and the larynx, bronchi, skin and other organs.
The symptoms of disease develop gradually after 2?5 days after infection. Among the major symptoms: sore throat, fever and marked weakness. Toxins that produce bacteria that also cause a thickened gray-white patches in the throat.
In severe forms of diphtheria may occur disturbance of the nervous system in the form of paralysis of the soft palate or airway that can lead to suffocation. It is also a consequence of the disease can become damage to the heart muscle — myocarditis.
According to acting Minister of health of Uljany Suprun, diphtheria is a dangerous disease that is worse than measles, as mortality is much higher. According to statistics, thousands of patients die from 50 to 100 people.
How is diphtheria. Treatment of diphtheria
The disease is transmitted by airborne droplets (coughing and sneezing), as well as through clothing or other various items that relate to the patient.
If you suspect diphtheria patient immediately hospitalitynet. The main treatment is the immediate introduction of diphtheria serum, it is still the risk of death to 20%. It is therefore very important timely prevention.
Vaccination of adults and children
The only effective method of prevention against diphtheria is vaccination of children, according to the calendar of preventive vaccination and revaccination of adults.
Children at 2, 4 and 6 months are vaccinated DTP, then in 18 months is the vaccine, subsequently, revaccination is carried out in 6 years vaccine of ADS, next in 16 years — TD.
If childhood vaccination was not carried out, to protect an adult must be hold a 3-fold vaccination TD. If the vaccination was done according to the calendar, the first scheduled revaccination of adults is carried out in 26 years, followed by booster vaccinations every 10 years.
Vaccination does not 100% guarantee that the person is not sick with diphtheria, but in the vaccinated person, the disease takes a milder form.
Diphtheria in Ukraine
At the moment Ukraine has a very low level of vaccination coverage against diphtheria. At the end of July 2019 to the Ministry of health of Ukraine launched a vaccination campaign against diphtheria and tetanus, which carried out a comprehensive vaccine.
To receive the free vaccine should contact your family doctor, internist or pediatrician. The vaccine buys UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) — the quality of the medicines is confirmed by the world health organization.
In October, 2019 in Transcarpathia for the first time in nine years the student was diagnosed with diphtheria. And then for weeks in Uzhgorod was discovered, two more cases of diphtheria.
The last cases of diphtheria in Uzhgorod were recorded in 2009 and 2010, in Transcarpathia in 2011.