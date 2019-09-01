What you need to know about education in USA
In States such as maternity leave no. On average, after the birth of the child the woman is given 2 to 4 months before going to work. Accordingly, it is necessary to decide what to do with the child. My experience says blogger Diaver.
Several:
— To find a baby sitter. The nanny earns minimum wage, depending on the location it might be 7-10 people in how to work as a nanny is not required some education. Often, nannies earn teenage girls. In my location the nanny will get about $ 340 a week.
— To arrange the child in a private kindergarten. Public gardens there. In the States, the government considers that the question of preschool education should be resolved by the parents. Private gardens quite a lot, so how to open a daycare at home is quite simple. There are a number of limitations, such as the sanitary condition of the house, the safety of children, number of children per caregiver, and so forth, but nothing terrible.
The price for gardens varies, prices start from $ 500, but these kindergartens are child led is not necessary, it will be a TV room and a teacher from Mexico, who do not care about children. Price the good gardens starts from 900 bucks where your child will engage in will be to arrange trips and so on.
The price of daycare will vary depending on the food, if the child eats the food provided by the kindergarten, the price will be higher. Often parents with the child is passed food for the day.
Due to the high price of daycare, it often turns out that moms in the United States do not work, because minimum wage barely covers daycare. If few children, then the meaning is lost altogether.
Good and bad schools:
Each school is assigned to a specific area. To get to the school from another district is impossible. Schools contain including a tax on housing attachment area respectively, it turns out that if you want to give the child to a good school, then you need to move to a more expensive, prestigious area.
In the States schools have ratings that are based on many parameters. A rating is a number from 1 to 10, where 10 is the highest score.
Ranking of schools can be viewed on this resource.
My child now goes to primary school with a rating of 8, which is pretty good.
The culture of the school buses:
One of the coolest things that have in American education is school buses. The child got to school, he had to walk to the nearest stop his school bus. In our case it is 50 meters. On the hour, plus or minus a couple of minutes the bus will come and pick the child in school. Likewise, just the hourly bus will take the child from school.
Timing:
Our school bus arrives at the stop at 7:07 am and brings in 14:58.
The school bus arrives around 7:25.
Children from the bus out at 7:30.
12 minutes children playing on the school Playground.
To school start of 7:42.
After the lessons the children sit in the bus and line up before school:
The child is not mixed up the bus at each bus is fixed a colored plate, by which the child finds his bus. Our bus with red sign.
In the United States safety, especially children in the first place, so in the U.S. the SDA is a very important point: when the school bus stopped at the bus stop and unloads/immerses children, all vehicles, including those traveling on the oncoming traffic should stop. You can drive only in one case, the bus is oncoming traffic and lanes separated by a concrete barrier.
If you decided to drive around a bus, then you take away a driver’s license, which is very, very bad, since public transport is underdeveloped.
Teacher:
You can be sure that your child no teacher would never raise a hand and not even get yelled at. If a parent becomes aware that his child hit the teacher, then this teacher will be fired on the same day and most likely without the right to work in school education for a long time. If your child will misbehave, not listen to, you will be summoned to school and will hold a conversation with the goal that you influenced the child. In General, teachers are extremely friendly and polite.
English:
You moved with the child who does not speak English, how can that be? It’s no problem. The population in the States is very mixed, a lot of migrants, including children. In good schools there are special programs for these children: ESL (English as Second Language). Our school has a dedicated teacher who every day individually tutored my son in English, for which many thanks to him! In General, this subject should not be afraid, children very quickly begin to speak a new language, and with much better pronunciation than their parents.
And so well are beginning to say that if you do not deal with the child’s native language (reading/writing) , he start to forget.
Elementary school (primary school):
In the United States elementary, middle, high school mostly separated and are in fact different schools, with different rating and buildings.
Since 4 years the child can be given in elementary school. In 4 years it will be a preschool class, 5 years of kindergarten and 6 first grade.
Elementary school according to Russian standards of education is more of a kindergarten. Children are not put assessment only stars, they have no change, they don’t carry textbooks and other attributes of kindergarten. In the States the real learning begins only since middle school.
Looks like a normal class in elementary school
The classrooms are brightly decorated, with all sorts of boxes, figures and other colourful paraphernalia. Children sit at tables of 4-5 people.
Before the start of the school day, the children sit on the Mat near the teacher’s Desk and all read together the poem that should be fun, good learning, smile, etc. — the kids like that.
In elementary school, children learn to write, draw, play musical instruments, develop creative thinking, learn to Express their thoughts, to describe the world and so on.
Interesting fact: in elementary school the teachers do not pay attention to spelling errors, it is considered that accurate writing will come with time.
Each child has a locker where he keeps clothes, spare shoes and so on.
Homework set, in our case, this is math, writing, reading. Homework is a pre-printed A4 sheets, with a job to do. By the time the homework takes an hour or two, in my case.
In General I have very positive impressions about the school. Child to go to school is also very like, every time when vacations begin, the child is genuinely upset that going to school is not necessary.
Medium (middle) and senior (high) school
Since the fifth class the child goes to secondary school and then to high.
From this moment begins the real study, lectures / practices, labs and other attributes of education.
Starting in grade 7, the child should decide where he wants to go after school. It is necessary for several reasons:
— Take items that will be needed in the future. It is necessary, as the school provides a number of common subjects and the student has to choose additional items that he needs.
— To participate in professional contests. For example, if the teenager decided that he wants to be a programmer, then you need to participate in programming competitions, to take place, and so on, forming my portfolio. All this will help when applying to College/University. One of the most talented guys, it can help to get a grant for free education.
— As an option, start to play sports. College sports is big business.
If your child is a talented athlete in baseball, football, hockey, etc., that he has a very good chance to get into a good University for free education.
University / College
How to get into University/College:
In the United States is the analogue of the Russian unified state exam. Graduates pass tests in core subjects that are required in a particular high school, preparing my portfolio, a presentation about yourself and submit the documents. Also, repeating the previous paragraph, if the applicant for example a good player in football, and the University has its own team, the chances of admission greatly increased.
How to make the universities:
Us universities are extremely well paid, especially the top. The money spent on the payment of professors, the purchase of equipment, subscriptions to scientific journals and so on. In the same Stanford, according to the rules of this University, if the family income of the student is less than 250 thousand (as I remember) dollars a year for tuition he pays. So where’s the money?
And that’s where. Each year, universities send their graduates a letter with a request to donate money. This can be any amount that you can donate, do not have to pay. Why is it necessary? When the applicant applies for admission to the University, he fills in the form in which it is necessary to specify studied whether the parents in this University or not. If the parents studied and over time since they donated money to the University, then the chances of successful receipt of very much increased.
Cost of training:
In universities, the training costs 40-60 thousand dollars a year. Often, for residents of the state the price is reduced by 50 percent. College is cheaper in 2-3 times. My colleague went to College with the cost of training 20 thousand per year for non-residents and 10 residents of the state. His parents said they would pay 5 thousand a year, even 5 he must earn on his own, which he did, laboring in the shops.
Another way to get into College, is serving in the army. Army in the United States only contract, with a number of bonuses, one of which, after the service, and the army, and depending on the term, conditions and other things, the U.S. army will pay up to 100% of tuition. For the comrades of the poor families this is the real way to get a good education.
If money for the family, you can take a special student loans, with payments beginning in 10 years.
Why is it important to get a good education:
Then it all comes down to property tax, which is very large. To inherit a house and live in it while working a car wash will not work, as every year for the house, depending on location, you have to pay as a percent of the cost of housing. My location is 4-6 thousand Basques. The logical chain is very simple:
Not a good education -> no good work -> good no paycheck -> no money for house -> moved to where it is cheaper and you can afford.