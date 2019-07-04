What you need to know about flesh-eating bacteria and how to protect yourself from them
In Maryland, the boy was infected with flesh-eating bacteria that left his body deep wounds. The incident occurred during a trip to the beach in ocean city.
According to New York Post, according to mother, doctors diagnosed his son bacteria Vibrio cholerae, is a type of bacteria that can cause rotting of the skin, and necrotizing fasciitis. He is now undergoing treatment.
But the Florida woman has died after she contracted flesh-eating bacteria. The woman was walking along the beach when she was caught in an underwater hole and cut my foot. The cut turned out to be bacteria that caused the fever. She later went to the hospital. To save her failed.
What you need to know about necrotizing fasciitis, the disease caused by flesh-eating bacteria
Every summer when the temperature rises and people go to the beaches, pools and lakes, in the media, the message about the terrible disease that leads to death.
Necrotizing fasciitis — a life-threatening disease, which is caused by flesh-eating bacteria, usually living in water. These cases are extremely rare, only 20,000 cases per year in the United States. Edition The People gathered facts and tips to consider to avoid this dangerous bacteria.
What is it?
According to the National organization for rare diseases (NORD), necrotizing fasciitis — commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria leads to destruction of the soft tissues of the body. Bacteria can damage skin and tissue underneath it (the fascia that surround the muscles; nerves, fat and blood vessels), often spreading quickly — sometimes at a rate of about an inch (2.5 centimeters) per hour — and leads to toxic shock syndrome.
As bacteria enter the body?
According to NORD, the bacteria enter the body through an open wound or any external injury, and sometimes after a puncture on the skin or genitals. After infection the bacteria are spread through the soft tissue.
The bacterium most often affects people with compromised immune systems, suffering from cancer, kidney and liver problems.
What are the symptoms?
The person who was infected by a bacteria, you may experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, he temperature rises. With the development of the disease the skin becomes bright red, swollen and shiny, covered with blisters and in the worst case, there are open wounds.
Symptoms usually begin a few hours after the injury and may include severe pain or soreness, similar to “pulled muscle”. According to the Center for control and prevention (CDC), the skin may appear swollen, with red or purple areas.
How is it treated?
According to the CDC, the first step in the treatment of diseases provoked by flesh-eating bacteria, is intravenous antibiotics. However, antibiotics do not provide a full recovery, and often require surgery to remove dead tissue.
Treatment depends on how advanced necrotizing fasciitis, but the key to how to stop the disease and save someone’s life, is the immediate treatment for medical help.
What precautions you can take to prevent infection?
The CDC says that the chances of getting necrotizing fasciitis are very small, especially if you are healthy and you have strong immune system.
It is important to observe the rules of hygiene for the prevention of disease and provide appropriate care for all wounds, for example, apply a clean dressing. In addition, people who have open wounds should avoid water bodies, swimming pools and Jacuzzis.
The CDC notes that necrotizing fasciitis is rarely transmitted from person to person.
How serious is the risk?
Low. Necrotizing fasciitis is very rare, only 20 000 cases in the US per year. But studies show that climate change has an effect on flesh-eating bacteria, and thanks to the warmer waters they are distributed on the East coast. According to a study published 18 June, earlier, the bacteria were found mostly along the Gulf coast, where the water temperature remains above 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) year round, but in the period from 2017 to 2018 were registered at least five cases of infection to the North of Delaware and new Jersey.