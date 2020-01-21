What you need to know about Real ID in 2020: responses to the most common questions
The identity of the Real ID — piece of legislation, which grew out of the recommendations of the Commission of 11 September and became law in 2005. The act prohibits Federal agencies under certain conditions to take a regular driver’s license and IDs of the States that does not meet the minimum standards, explains the Department of homeland security. Here’s what you need to know about this identity.
What is Real ID?
Approved by Congress in 2005, the law the Real ID Act adopted the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission that the Federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s license”. The law set minimum security standards and allow Federal agencies to accept for official purposes driver’s license and ID cards from States that do not meet these standards. Real ID has three objectives:
- access to Federal facilities;
- landing on a commercial aircraft Federal regulations;
- visiting nuclear power plants.
When there will be a Real ID?
The deadline for introduction October 1, 2020. To this date, not only all States must issue driver’s license or ID, the corresponding Real ID, and applicants for such licenses must visit the Agency, they are outstanding, in your state, and get a map of Real ID. In this new identity there is an alternative — you can use a U.S. passport to fly on commercial flights or to access Federal buildings.
What will happen October 1, 2020?
Federal agencies, including DHS (Department of homeland security) and TSA (the transportation security Administration) can take a state issued driver’s license and identification card as a personal identifier for access to Federal buildings, including checkpoint security, airport TSA, but only if these documents meet the requirements of Real ID (law or card must include a marking in the form of a star, the corresponding Real ID).
Enhanced drivers license (EDL) issued in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, new York and Vermont, are considered acceptable alternatives to cards compliant with Real ID, and are also accepted for official purposes, Real ID. Most EDL do not contain labeling in the form of a star, and this is also acceptable.
Do all States issue cards corresponding to Real ID?
DHS works in close cooperation with all States and territories to provide assistance and to fully comply with the requirements by October 1, 2020. As at 5 September 2019 the 50 States and territories fully meet the requirements of Real ID, all States are going to start issuing relevant licenses and IDs by the deadline of October 1, 2020.
How to get a Real ID?
Visit the website of the Agency for licensing drivers in your state to see exactly what documents are required to obtain a new ID. At a minimum, you must provide documents with the following data:
- full legal name;
- date of birth;
- social security number;
- two proofs of address primary residence;
- proof of legal status.
States may have additional requirements, so please refer to the web site of the Agency for the licensing of drivers in your state before you visit them personally for more advice and assistance.
How to know whether a driver’s license or ID card requirements of the Real ID?
Card compliant with Real ID, will have one of the following marks in the top of the map. If the card does not have any of these marks, it does not meet Real ID and will not be accepted as ID for boarding commercial aircraft.
Examples of Real ID:
When you need to serve a new document when travelling within the country?
Beginning October 1, 2020, every resident of the state and territory will have to provide a driver’s license or ID, the corresponding Real ID, or other acceptable form of identification for access to Federal facilities, to log on to nuclear power plants and for planting on a commercial plane. Or you can use a passport card-passport, state issued enhanced driver’s licence. The law does not require that individuals show identification when they do not need access to Federal Agency (for example, to enter the public areas of the Smithsonian), and does not prohibit the Agency from accepting other forms of identity documents (e.g., U.S. passport card or passport).
Whether you need a minor to have a driver’s license/ID card to fly within the country?
No. TSA does not require children under the age of 18 provide proof of identity when you travel with a companion within the United States. The companion will need acceptable identification.
What happens to travelers who do not present the relevant document? TSA will not miss them?
Travelers who do not provide photo identification or driver’s license, the appropriate Real ID, or an acceptable alternative, since 1 October 2020, will not be allowed to pass through checkpoint security.
Is the passport the only option an alternative to Real ID?
No. TSA adopts some other identity documents. For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, visit the TSA website.
Is it possible to use Real ID for crossing the border with Canada and Mexico and for international travel?
No. Card Real ID can’t be used for this purpose.
Is it possible to use Real ID for sea travel?
No. REAL ID cards cannot be used for international cruise travel.
Do I need a passport if you have ID Real ID?
If you are traveling abroad, you will still need a passport. If you are traveling domestically, you only need one valid form of identification, your Real ID or other acceptable alternative, such as a passport, but not both.
What type of state issued driver’s licenses and ID cards in real time DHS takes to access their buildings and facilities and checkpoints TSA security?
Up until October 1, 2020, will begin full enforcement of Real ID, DHS and its agencies, including the TSA at checkpoints at airports will continue to accept for identification purposes issued by all States driver’s license and ID, and incompatible documents with a valid extension.
Whether the Federal Agency enhanced driver’s licence?
Yes. State issued enhanced driver’s licence (EDL) DHS considers an acceptable document for crossing the border in the Western hemisphere and are acceptable alternatives for official Federal purposes such as accessing a Federal facility or boarding a commercial airplane. The policies of individual agencies can continue to apply.
Michigan, Minnesota, new York, Vermont and Washington are the only States that produce the EDL. For more information about EDL click on the link.
What types of driver’s licenses and ID cards used by Federal agencies outside DHS?
Federal agencies have the authority to set their own minimum requirements for security access and, if desired, not to accept non-compliant cards until 1 October 2020.
For example, the Department of defense (DoD) recently completed the update of its security policy and is currently in the process of refusing to accept non-compliant cards at all its facilities. However, the Agency will continue to accept released States unmarked “legacy” card before the deadline of October 1, 2020.
To make sure that you have the proper identification, DHS recommends that you contact the Federal Agency that you plan to visit.
Recall that the Real ID law applies when a natural person makes state issued driver’s license or ID issued by the Federal Agency for “official purposes” such as boarding commercial aircraft, Federal law. Although this identification card may not be necessary for other purposes, such as driving a car, voting, banking or applying for a benefit or service, DHS recommends that you contact the appropriate organizations regarding their specific identification requirements.
Does DHS establish national database with information on U.S. residents?
No. Real ID is a national set of standards, not a national ID card. Real ID does not create a Federal database of information on license. Each jurisdiction continues to issue its own unique license, maintains its own records and control who gets access to these records and under what circumstances. The goal of Real ID is to make identity documents more consistent and safe.
As the implementation of Real ID affect issuance of driver’s licenses and identity cards to non-citizens or undocumented immigrants?
Real ID allows States to issue driver’s licenses and ID cards including if the applicant’s identity cannot be confirmed or lawful presence is not established. In fact, some States now issue cards to persons without documents. Incompatible cards must clearly indicate that they are unacceptable for purposes of Real ID, and must use a unique design or color to distinguish them from compliant cards. DHS warns against the assumption that an incompatible card is the illegal status of its owner — people can get these cards for many reasons not related to lawful presence.
As the phasing out of the program of deferred action for children arrival (DACA) will affect issuance of driver’s licenses and ID cards to DACA beneficiaries?
The Real ID act allows States to issue temporary (limited in time) a driver’s license and identity document complying with Real ID, applicants who present valid documentary evidence that they have “approved deferred action status”. In accordance with the regulations of the Real ID, applicants with DACA who have valid documents of a work permit (EAD) and social security number (SSN), can qualify for temporary Real ID driver license and ID cards. The DACA program has standardized and sped up the process of obtaining these documents for persons wishing to obtain Real ID and save the temporary identifiers until the expiration of their action.
Can a person, who had been granted Temporary protected status (TPS), to obtain a driver’s license and ID cards compliant with Real ID? How long will it take to act?
Yes, a TPS beneficiary may get a driver’s license or ID, the corresponding Real ID. The head of the Department of internal security may assign to the foreigner the status of a TPS due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent a safe return, or in certain circumstances, when the country cannot adequately handle the return of its citizens. USCIS may grant TPS to eligible nationals of certain specific countries (or parts of countries) that are already in the United States. Persons eligible for citizenship, who usually lived in this country in recent times, may also be granted TPS.
The validity of a driver’s license or identification card usually depends on the duration of the TPS period. When DHS assigns or extends TPS status for the country, he can do it for 6 months or longer by means of a notice the Federal register. The TPS status of the recipient is based in a country designated for TPS. In accordance with the 2005 law temporary driver’s license or temporary identification card issued to persons who have pending or approved application for TPS, “valid only during the time period of the authorized stay of the applicant in the United States or, if there is no certain end of the period of authorized stay, a period of one year.” Read more about the terms and expiry dates of the documents can be found here.