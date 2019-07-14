What you need to know about the tourist visa in the US
Tourist or visitor visa B-1/B-2 is intended for short-term business (B-1) and leisure trips in the United States, as well as for travel for the purpose of receiving medical treatment (B-2). The B-1 visa is usually issued to individuals entering the U.S. to consult with business associates, attending scientific, educational, professional, or business events and conferences, and solve property-legal issues, participation in business negotiations. The B-2 visa is issued for travel for the purpose of recreation, including tourism, visiting friends or relatives, obtaining medical care and participation in the activities of the groups and the activities of social and charitable nature. Often visa category B-1 and B-2 are combined and issued as one visa: the B-1/B-2.
If you apply for a visa B-1/B-2, it must demonstrate to the consular officer that you meet the criteria to receive a visa in accordance with immigration Law and nationality (INA). Under section 214(b) of the immigration and U.S. citizenship, each applicant who applies for a visa B-1/B-2 is considered as potential immigrant. You must overcome this legal presumption by demonstrating the following facts, writes ustraveldocs.com.
- The purpose of your trip in the USA for a temporary visit, business, pleasure, or medical nature.
- You plan to stay in the US for a certain period of time.
- You can provide proof of sufficient funds to cover their expenses during their stay in the United States.
- You have a permanent residence outside the United States, as well as social and economic ties that will ensure your return abroad at the end of the trip.
How long can I stay in USA on a tourist or business visa?
A U.S. nonimmigrant visa grants you permission to travel to the point of arrival (airport/seaport) in the United States. At the arrival point (the crossing point) employee of the Department of customs and border protection of the United States, which considers the probability of entry will determine the length of your stay in the territory of the United States. The arrival point can be reached until the last day of validity of the visa inclusive. The validity of the visa does not affect the time of legal residence in USA; length of stay in the United States is the only employee of the Department of customs and border protection when your vyezde in the country.
The duration of my visitor visa (B-1/B-2) expires after the scheduled date of arrival in the United States. Do I need to get a new visa before departure?
You can enter the U.S. up to the last day of the period of validity indicated on the visa. Upon arrival in the United States, the Department of customs and border protection will determine the length of your stay in the United States. The validity of your visa may expire while you are in the USA. You should follow only to the period of Your stay did not exceed the period specified by the official when entering the country.
The validity of my visa expires within 6 months. Do I need to wait until the end of this period, or you can apply for a new visa in advance?
You don’t need to wait for the expiration of Your visa. You can apply for a new visa even before the end of the current period.
My old passport has valid visa B-1/B-2 issued in my maiden name. I want to transfer this visa to my new passport issued in my new name. What is the procedure in this situation?
U.S. visas cannot be transferred from one passport to another. You must obtain a new visa.
My actual visa was issued when I worked (La) in previous work. Now I have changed to (La) place of employment and my new employer wants to send me to a conference in the United States, which will be held next month. Can I use the same visa or need to apply for a new one?
You can enter the U.S. on your visa at any time before the expiry of its validity if the visa is for a business or leisure trip.
My child is studying in USA. Can I live with him?
You can visit your child, entered the US on a visa B-1/B-2 (or without a visa if you are subject to the visa waiver Program). However, you can’t live with their child in the US, if you don’t have immigration, work or student visa.