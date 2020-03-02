What you need to know if you are going to cancel the trip due to coronavirus
If you have planned a trip to a country where there is an outbreak of the coronavirus, you can experience difficulty in deciding how to proceed. Should I cancel it? How much will it cost? What if you go and get sick? Recommendations, gives Travel+Leasure.
How widespread coronavirus
According to 14:30 East coast time, March 2, 2020 in the world was 89 254 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the monitoring card of the Johns Hopkins University, collecting information around the world, 3048 cases of death due to this virus, the vast majority — 2803 person died in mainland China. South Korea reported 4335-confirmed cases of the virus with 26 deaths. In Italy 1694 confirmed cases and 34 death in Iran — 978 cases and 54 death, and in Japan — 256 cases and 6 deaths. As of March 2, the United States killed two people (both in Washington state), the cases recorded in Northern California, new York, Florida and Rhode island.
Do I need to cancel a trip to China
And the CDC, and the US State Department issued warnings to the highest level against travel to mainland China. The CDC warning is directed to all travel in China, but does not include travel to Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan. The warning of the state Department explicitly States: “do Not go to China.”
The Chinese authorities have suspended air, road and rail transport associated with Wuhan, where there was a coronavirus. Trip to other parts of the country is strictly limited, many national attractions are closed during the outbreak.
US airlines suspended flights to mainland China until March or April, so the trip may not be possible. For more information, contact your airline directly.
Do I need to cancel a trip to South Korea
The state Department has issued a warning level 3 for South Korea, urging Americans to reconsider travel to the country, while the CDC recommends to cancel all non-essential visits to the country.
Those who are going to go to South Korea, you should familiarize yourself with the leadership of the CDC for precautions and treatment of coronavirus. Travelers should frequently and thoroughly wash hands and objects that often touch, should be regularly cleaned and disinfected.
Travelers are advised to check the website of the South Korean government about the coronavirus to obtain the latest information.
Do I need to cancel a trip to Italy or Japan
Italy was the main centre of the epidemic: 1694 people got sick and 34 died from the coronavirus. The US government has issued a warning level 3, addressing the travelers with a request to “reconsider” his plans to travel to Italy, but after the death of two Americans, the U.S. state Department posted a warning of the 4th level — “not to travel” — for regions in Northern Italy. Leading airlines, including Delta and American Airlines canceled flights to Milan.
Regarding Japan, currently operates recommendation 2-level, warning about the need to “exercise extreme caution” while traveling.
In the area of the outbreak of coronavirus, travelers should be especially cautious in crowded public areas and to avoid areas designated by the government as a threat. For the latest information on the spread of the virus, pay attention to the warnings from the embassies of Italy and Japan.
Cover does insurance cost for trip cancellation
As always, it is recommended to purchase insurance immediately after booking your upcoming trips. The longer you wait purchase insurance after booking the trip, the more benefits you may lose.
If you have insurance at the time upcoming trip to the area affected by coronavirus, read the policy of the insurance company.
Standard AIG Travel Guard policy provides: “cancellation of the trip due to anxiety or fear of travel-related illness, epidemic or pandemic, is not covered by insurance.”
Travelers who use Allianz Travel will be reimbursed according to the existing plan, “if the carrier cancelled the trip of the customer because of the coronavirus, or if the covered trip client included a trip to China, which has been specifically canceled because of the virus.”
Allianz will also allow customers to change the date of entry into force of the new coating or postponed trips.
So as the plans for the travel insurance does not provide for proactive cancellation, you will most likely be insured if during a trip will become infected with coronavirus, or if during a trip will be placed in quarantine.
What type of insurance you need to buy
Travelers concerned about upcoming travel, you should choose plan travel insurance that includes the coverage with the ability to “cancel for any reason”. But it is important that such a plan was purchased within a few weeks after booking the trip, and often such insurance will not reimburse the traveler for the full cost of the trip.
What to do if you have not purchased travel insurance
Given that the upcoming travel to Asia or Italy, most likely, was scheduled for a few months before departure, it is best to check information from the airline and hotel to see if they have cancellation policies that are specifically designed for travellers during the outbreak of coronavirus — like JetBlue.
The airline has announced that it will waive all fees for changes to flights booked from 27 February to 11 March. Overbooked flights must be made before 1 June.
“Despite the fact that the authorities did not impose any travel restrictions in the places where we fly, we want to give our customers the confidence that we are ready to support them in the event of a change of the situation”, — said the President of JetBlue Joanna Geraghty.
Also worth checking out, comes with any form of insurance with the credit card you used for booking the trip.
What if you booked a cruise
According to Insuremytrip.com “the cruise travel insurance can protect you if you have missed part of the route or there is emergency evacuation from the sea. While traveling on a ship overseas, insurance can cover unforeseen medical problems.”
However, they recommend to buy a insurance policy through a third party, not the actual cruise line because it offers may be limited.
In some cases, the insurance plan requires evidence that you have received side medical assistance.
Earlier in February, the international Association of cruise lines (CLIA) outlined a new policy for cruise ships at the outbreak of the coronavirus. Cruise liners are required to deny boarding to passengers who traveled from or through airports in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, within 14 days prior to boarding the vessel. Boarding should be denied to anyone who had contact with the patient coronavirus within 14 days. At this time, the passengers also needed to test the state of health on Board.
Cruise lines Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have canceled or rerouted a number of cruises that were scheduled in Asia. Travellers who have already booked the cruise, contact your cruise line directly for the latest information.
Precautions on cruise vessels was taken after the incident in Japan, when the cruise ship Diamond Princess was docked and quarantined with hundreds of confirmed cases of coronavirus on Board.
What if you get sick while traveling
Many of the policies of travel insurance to cover illness during travel.
In accordance to AIG Travel Guard if you get sick with coronavirus during a trip covered by the insurance, you can get coverage for medical expenses and benefits related to the termination / reduction of travel if there is a confirmed diagnosis, subject to the terms and conditions of your insurance policy.
Travellers who have insurance AIG Travel Guard will also be insured if they are placed in quarantine.
Allianz can offer a refund depending on the severity of the disease or in case of quarantine.
Although it rarely happens, some insurance companies, such as True Traveler from the UK and the EU, allow people to issue the policy during the trip if they got sick.
If you are sick during her visits, keep all documents relating to your medical care — they can be useful to meet claims after returning.
The world health organization (who) recommends that you stay home and rethink your travel plans if you have a fever or cough. If you get sick while traveling, you must inform the transport team, or medical personnel.
The first symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to symptoms of flu. Feeling these symptoms, you should immediately consult a doctor.
“Fever, cough is, first and foremost, the virus lower respiratory tract — a common ailment, can be gastrointestinal disorders,” says Dr. Rebecca Katz, Professor and Director of the Center for global health Sciences and security at Georgetown University.
When there are complications of the virus, patients can develop pneumonia or kidney problems that could lead to death, although survival is relatively high.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21371
[name] => outbreak
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vspyshka-bolezni
)
outbreak
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark