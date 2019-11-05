What you should immediately do if you are diagnosed with “hypertension”
Hypertension today suffer 20-30% of the adult population, and with age, the incidence is increasing. According to doctors, after 30 years she is found every second.
What should you do if you had this diagnosed? It is known that pressure should be kept under control, otherwise you can “earn” a heart attack or stroke.
First, you have to rebuild a way of life. This may be difficult at first, but the results will not keep itself waiting. If you constantly have the cake and Olivier, no amount of therapy will help. Your diet should disappear, mayonnaise, canned foods, chips, pastries, sausages. Add in the diet foods rich in potassium, calcium, magnesium.
Secondly, you need to stop Smoking. This should be done under the supervision of a physician, if you have solid experience.
Thirdly, avoid or reduce intake of alcohol. He increases the pressure, and that’s it. And if you do not calculate the dose, the next morning you will be provided.
Fourthly, reduce salt intake: excess sodium causes water retention in the body and causes an increase in pressure.
Fifth, adjust your weight. It is also difficult, but a necessary condition.
Sixth, learn to relax. Enter in your lifestyle practices, emotional and physical relaxation, for example meditation.
Seventh, like cardio for example walking, swimming.
Clinicians note that among patients there is a myth that hypertension is treated rates. This is not so. If the doctor prescribed you the drugs, then they should take constantly. The most important thing.