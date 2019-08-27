What you should not do after eating: 6 tips
Some of the things after a meal is better not to do.
Smoking. The habit of drag on a cigarette after a meal is extremely harmful, and doctors suggest to get rid of it. According to them, Smoking in the process of digestion leads to the fact that nicotine is absorbed together with food, which is many times increases the negative effect on cells and tissues of the body.
There is fruit. Immediately after eating the first and second fruit to use is not necessary – it disrupts the normal digestive process. Fruits should be consumed or an hour before meals or an hour after her.
To drink tea. Many experts say that the food is better to drink regular clean water, but not tea – it contains diverse substances, including those that may impede the absorption of nutrients.
Undoing the tight belt. If the meal made tight clothing, should not seek immediately to get rid of its pressure. After the close belt may be unfastened, the food from the upper part of the stomach can drop down from a large mass that will cause problems with digestion.
To fall asleep. After eating often sleepy, but if you indulge this desire, health can be significantly affected. Lying down into the esophagus from the stomach penetrate the digestive juices that are actively allocated after a meal. Under their action can hurt the delicate mucosa of the body, its burns can cause cancer processes.
Walking. If you start to move immediately after eating, this can cause acid reflux and indigestion. To hike should be no earlier than 20 minutes.