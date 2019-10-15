What zodiac signs will end the tough times this fall
Like a weight fall from his shoulders with the onset of nearly every sign of the zodiac. I have to wait a little while and you will see what could be a beautiful life when it is not overshadowed by any circumstances. But now it’s not even about those who are now in life unpleasant, but still a short period of testing. Talk about the signs of the zodiac, which can’t get out of your own personal “swamp” and overcome the circumstances that are formed against them.
They say that autumn is a difficult time, but it’s not. Autumn is the period of the force of karma when everyone gets what he deserves, not only this year but in all previous years. So many will have to answer for their actions, and those who are suffering not the first year, the universe will give deliverance from the bad.
Improvements may come slowly, but they can change your life in just a couple of days a week. Do not rush things, do not think that you again did not work, do not be sad. If a good comes into your life, then it is there to stay.
Longest, but most beautiful events will unfold in the life of Scorpio. Will slowly begin to improve in September, but the peak of life’s joy will be in November. Even if you courageously coped with all the most difficult tasks, not expecting the mercy of life, now will be pleased to know that now a lot will get nothing. You already did a lot of good for yourself and the world, to get a reward for it. That and wait. And don’t be afraid to dream, because many you can get at the end of the year gift.
Come light times for Aries, which this year received only from the blows of life. You all courageously, and this means that now ahead of the rest. Your drastic changes will begin closer to December, the autumn is a more relaxed time when you can relax, get his life in order to understand themselves, to begin to go to what brings you happiness. A lot of desired will come true this year.
Back problems and Cancers in life, but yet you have to wait better times in order to implement their most ambitious plans. The autumn is the joy, the ease, plenty of rest, communication. Like anything special, but to live so well that you will be ready to give thanks every day. Appear in your life and pleasing the right people, and come back the forgotten friends begin to treat you well even recent enemies. This will give you time to rest, to regain strength, it is how you will find one of the best.
A real jump from the black strip in the light can make the Taurus. From you there is little independent, but the fate has long been ordered as it should be – even the most insecure and its success marks can get from life a lot. And those who from the beginning believed in myself, achieve astonishing heights. Not immediately, but deadlines are very real even for those who are used to getting everything quickly.