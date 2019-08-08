What’s new in Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 — anticipated new brand, which was presented in new York on the evening of 7 August. The network has already appeared information about the technical parameters of the gadget and also video. Telling what is already known about the device and what we see in it.
Design and features display
The device features a 6.3-inch AMOLED-display with protective glass Gorilla Glass 6 and the support HDR10+. The display is curved at the edges. Its resolution is 2280×1080 pixels. The screen integrated ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone weighs 168 grams, and its dimensions are 151×71,8×7.9 mm. In case there is no standard 3.5 mm headphone Jack and slot for MicroSD. But there is an USB port Type-C and stylus. Also built stereo speakers.
The main camera in the Samsung Note 10 changed their location. On the rear panel you will see a horizontally placed modules. Now they are located close to the edge of the case and in vertical position. On the front side at the top center is one the front camera lens. Recall that the previous models had two.
Processor features
Galaxy Note 10 for the American market will be produced based on the processor Snapdragon 855, and for European and Asian — Exynos 9825. The latter will get significantly improved performance and energy efficiency. OCTA-core processor will provide a quick run demanding applications, switching without lagging and smooth running graphics. It will also allow you to create images with the use of artificial intelligence.
Camera
Main camera Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is equipped with triple module with adjustable diaphragm, namely:
- primary 12 MP sensor Dual Pixel;
- super wide lens 16 MP;
- 12 MP sensor and a telephoto lens with twice the optical zoom.
The camera allows you to record 4K video at 60 frames per second. Different modes will help you shoot crisp and clear portraits, amazing landscapes and detailed close-UPS regardless of the quality of lighting.
Selfie camera Galaxy Note 10 boasts 10 Megapixel module that support flash using the display. It also can shoot 4K video, only the speed will not exceed 30 frames per second.
Memory and battery life
RAM Galaxy Note 10 is 8 GB, and built-in — get 256GB. The battery capacity of 3500 mAh battery ensures a smartphone for almost a day battery life in active use. Available quick charge function. The battery also supports wireless 12 watt and 25 watts high-speed charging. Gadget suitable not only for communication and entertainment but also perform complex tasks for work.
Special functions
The device can be connected to external monitors. Work with the Galaxy Note 10 is much easier branded stylus. Thanks to him, you can not only enter handwritten text or drawing. The S Pen will receive a set of useful options. Among them will be the gesture control and remote switching between cameras. Despite numerous rumors, the built-in camera in the stylus will not.
Galaxy Note 10 without button Bixby, which was normally used in gadgets previous to calling intelligent assistant. However, the manufacturer said that the app will get a lot of improvements and will be on a par with Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.
The gadget is designed for two SIM-cards. For stable operation of the device meets the Android operating system 9 Pie shell with One UI. From dust and water protected design according to the IP68 standard.
On Galaxy Note 10 the price starts from 949 dollars.
