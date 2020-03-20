What’s not to love in our life in the USA: personal experience with immigrants from Russia
There is always something magical in moving to another country: meeting new people, different culture, but there are not only advantages but also disadvantages. The author of the blog “Russian in America” on “Yandex.Zen,” said that she does not like about life in the United States.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Make a little bit of tar in your positive blog and tell me what I don’t like about life in the United States.
Draw your attention to what is written from the perspective of a resident of a small town in a hick state in the South of the country. It is possible that in other regions and cities the picture is different.
Simulated friendliness
In the street you smile and say, “Hey”, “How you’re doing?”, “Hi, how are you?” even those whom you see for the first time. I know that they don’t care how I’m doing, but to not look harsh inhospitable Russian, in a hurry answer: “Good” or “Fine, how are you?”
A dying city on Sunday
Sunday and shops are not working. Even the buses don’t run. In the South a lot of religious families, so that Sunday is for Church. I support an initiative, so just spend Sunday at home for lessons.
Banks
I’m so used to the fact that in Russia, ATMs and Bank branches everywhere, and send 100 rubles to each of the mobile Bank can be a couple of moments that isolated ATMs and mobile app local banks as from the last century, evoke a sense of unease. Moreover, if we already produce contactless cards, here even with encryption chip card is not going smoothly.
Huge portions in cafes and restaurants
Seriously, they are huge. And often with free additive (soups, salads, drinks). The quality depends on the institution, but overall quite tasty. But the caveat is that you pay is also proportional to this size. Yes, it appears that the received service for their money, but it is simply not needed in this volume. So we have to eat to leave or to take with you.
Without a car — anywhere
Public transport in small towns is not easy. I was lucky that the main destinations of the buses have access. Moreover, we have student travel free. And on Saturday a University bus route changes and passing all the hostels on the way to Walmart. But travel between towns, even important ones such as a trip to Memphis (tn) to the airport, can only be done by car. The passage itself is quite expensive in comparison with Russia. That is why right here get already with 16 years.
The lack of small retail outlets
To buy snacks, fruits or suddenly ended a loaf of bread, you have to go to the supermarket. About groceries, mini-markets and kiosks are not heard. I have a Walmart near by, walk briskly for 25 minutes one-way by bus almost the same. Most get on the machines and are purchased for the week.
Tips
To tip waiters — good tone, but in the US it is also necessary. The system is as follows: the official salary of the waiter — a pittance, almost $3 per hour. So to pay for his work, literally, have clients, leaving the tea for 15-20% of the total bill. It is a pity not money, and waiters.
Health system
In public clinics all service is paid. Most of the drugs sold on prescription. The ambulance will take you to the hospital for $700 minimum. So having health insurance is highly desirable. Alas, not everyone can afford it, so just wash your hands with disinfectant and hope not to catch a cold.
Sales tax
In Russia we all know about the VAT, already included in the price. In the US sales tax in the price tag is not included, so the cashier surprised to notice that you pay 4-10% more than expected. In Mississippi Is 7%. Sometimes, ignorance is a blessing.
Sugar in all products
It is almost impossible to buy something without sugar or corn syrup. Heard that it was from this syrup very quickly gain weight. They say he also contributes to the development of cancer. And the worst part is that I’m getting used to the sweet taste…
