What’s open and closed on thanksgiving Day (PHOTO)

Monday is thanksgiving Day, and for most people this means a long weekend. And here’s the list of what is open and closed in Toronto and the greater Toronto area these holidays.

Highway Gardiner

Highway Gardiner will be closed for annual fall maintenance on the weekends. It will be closed in both directions from Highway 427/QEW to DVP from midnight on Saturday 12 October to 5am Monday 14 October.

TTC

Subway train on the 2 Line between Woodbine and St. George on Saturday and Sunday will not go. Monday on thanksgiving Day TTC will run on holiday hours.

GO Transit

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on Sunday schedule.

What will be open on Monday October 14, 2019:

– Large shopping malls, including Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Premium Outlets Mall, Upper Canada Mall and Pacific Mall

Several major tourist destinations, including the AGO, ROM, Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Hockey hall of fame

– Some grocery stores

– Some stores of beer

Cinemas

– Evergreen Brickworks

Island ferry will operate on holiday schedule autumn

What will be closed on Monday October 14, 2019:

– Banks

– Federal, provincial, municipal government offices

– Most retail and grocery stores

– All LCBO stores

– Post office