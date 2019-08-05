What’s open, what’s closed this long weekend (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Came the August long weekend, and since it is predicted that it will be Sunny and hot, the residents and visitors of the greater Toronto area will want to go out and have a good time.

Here is a list of what is open and what is closed on holiday Monday:

Open:

1) most of the tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, CN Tower, Ontario science centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Royal Ontario Museum and Toronto zoo.

2) Some malls, including Eaton Centre (11.00 – 19.00), Square One (11.00 – 18.00), Vaughan Mills (10.00 – 19.00) and Pacific Mall (11.00 – 20.00)

3) the City’s parks, beaches, water parks, outdoor pools and Golf course

4) Transport of GO and TTC will operate on a Saturday schedule

5) Cinema

6) Individual stores and LCBO and Beer Store

Closed:

1) Some shopping centres

2) the Post office

3) Banks

4) state Institutions

5) Library

6) Indoor pools and community centers