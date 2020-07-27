What’s wrong with the language school to learn English without the opinion of a teacher
Many of us dream to be fluent in the English language: some people go to the tutor, the other storm books or watch movies in the original voice. However, making units. What is the reason? Teacher of English at Denis Goncharuk said on Twitter about how we cheated numerous schools of foreign languages and how to master English without the help of a tutor. Adme.ru results the most useful quote in the first person.
Levels and metrics
All teachers choose to learn you are ill. The more you learn, the more lessons you have and the more money you will bring. The same applies to schools. The purpose of schools is to hold you for longer, and not to teach something.
So they are looking for balance. First, it is necessary that you pay as long as possible. And secondly, you need to convince you that you became steeper. Therefore, invent all sorts of metric and numerical features of your level.
The basic idea (because the simplest) is to count the number of words. Yesterday you “knew” 1,000 words today, “you know” 1 200. So you become 20% cooler. It is easy to calculate, easy to demonstrate and easy to convince you that it’s important. And beautiful graphics you’ll see.
Saw the levels in all sorts of applications for studying English? Yesterday you were at the 3rd level in some topic, but today on the 5th. Progress is visible? Visible. You think you have become steeper and steeper, passing to the next level.
But in fact you make the same actions, and the only thing you really learn here is to perform these tasks to achieve the next level. The level system encourages you to return to “quests” over and over again. Just as in any other game.
The same goes for any tests. A special place is occupied by tests of the type “insert the correct something instead of passing”. In real life you are not faced with that and is unlikely to face. The only skill you here pimp, is guessing that meant the author of the test.
It is also necessary to show you your progress. Yesterday you were wrong more often than it is today. Your average score was 6 out of 10, and now 7 out of 10 — you are the best! Do more to get 8 out of 10! In the end, you learn cool to pass such tests, but the real knowledge in this case again, no.
The gamification leads to the fact that you spend a lot of time and money to increase the level. But did not notice that increase your level in the game, not level of English. You still can’t write a text or speak freely, but cool fill in the gaps.
“Native speakers”
Then under the guise of real training you explain the importance of the lessons with native speakers. It’s the native speakers, for them it’s home — they’d teach you steeper all the other teachers!
Related to this is the myth that there is a “correct” version of English, which can be learned only from native speakers. But English is the native language not only the British and Americans. Even for the Indians, Canadians, Cameroonians, Australians… These versions are very different from each other.
You don’t teach Russian language with plumber Bob? Do not teach. As you drive in the head that “only mechanic John from Texas” will teach you proper English. If you even teach (which is unlikely), you at best get away for your Texas Outback.
As our plumber says “lay down pipe” and this “native speaker” can say the same. But you will know about it because you are trembling in front of his “authority”. They make you believe that you are stupid, and he’s cool.
“Correct” English
You are actively promoting British English as the “most correct” version of English. He, of course, is more expensive, but! He’s the right one! Many school children have taken root. And many aspire to study British English to be better.
The population of UK — 60 million people. Native English is about 400 million for approximately 700 million he is the second main language. Agree, not too reasonably to learn the version of the language, which really uses only about 5.5 per cent speak it.
The fact that English has long become an international language. He has no “right” and “wrong” versions — they are all correct. Just slightly different pronunciation. We also akayut in Moscow and in the South they say “x” instead of “g”.
It is easy to understand that from a heap of different variants of English forms and a lot of different pronunciations. And there is nothing wrong. The object of language is communication. The transmission of information. So people care WHAT you say, but not AS. In real life nobody cares about accents.
Why then so popular “Oxford pronunciation”? I don’t know. Why do people pay for an Apple on the back of the phone? I think you understand.
How to learn English without teacher and school
By and large, the teacher need only one thing: to explain the laws that are there, but you have not noticed or realized. The more he is or what is not needed and you will waste your money like that you repeated the contents of the textbook.
- Read books. Those that interest you. No adapted and simplified versions! If you read poorly and know few words, still read. But don’t translate words translator. Do not be distracted from reading. You need not memorize the pairs “word-translation”, and understand the meaning of words.
- Movies give you a good understanding of the meaning of the words, but they will teach you to perceive them by ear, and you will know how to pronounce them. More movies for nothing is not good.
- Hampered by the inability to think in English. After all, you can read the phrase in English? Of course you can. But from your head to tell you interferes with what she slowly formed in your minds. So you need to learn to think in English , and the conversation is not required.
- Just go to any good English-speaking chat and communicate there. And after a week or two of active communication, you will be surprised how easily you will be the same to say out loud!
