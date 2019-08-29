Wheat germ will help to lose weight quickly
If you run into unsolvable problems when losing weight, try to include in your diet wheat germ. They contain vitamins a, E and b, calcium, magnesium, iron and have many useful properties.
Strengthen digestion. Wheat germ contain so-called soluble fiber and proteins. This is a great product for people who are faced with digestive disorders like constipation. Unlike drugs, the germs do not have any side effects.
Prolong satiety. Consuming dietary fiber provides a lasting feeling of satiety. And the longer it persists, the lower the likelihood of overeating and gaining calories.
Reduce blood sugar levels. Experiments have shown that the use of wheat germ reduces blood sugar levels. And all because this product contains low volume of carbohydrates.
To prevent overeating. We already talked about the fact that wheat grass keep a long lasting feeling of satiety. But they also inhibit the secretion of the hunger hormone ghrelin. And it is even more important in dealing with overeating.