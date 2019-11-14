When a lush “betony” no joy: the woman started collecting money for reducing your bosom of the 12th…
Unlike Australia, where some women try to enlarge the Breasts by using silicone implants, a resident of Britain are experiencing a completely different problem. So, in the English city of Brighton 26-year-old Helen Christie complained about the difficulty of living with large Breasts. Their experiences she shared with representatives of the site Justgiving.com according to “Tape.ru”.
In particular, Helen has admitted that her Breasts began to grow very fast when she was 16 years old. Because of this she was teased by classmates. A girl tried to meet on the street adult men, and it scared and angered her.
Christie now suffers from permanent back pain and sleep problems — she is unable to lie down so that she was comfortable. Her Breasts reached a 12-gauge, and, to hide it, she wears men’s t-shirt size XXXL. British complex that it seems fat from all the baggy clothes, but not wearing tank tops because her Breasts fall out of them. To divert attention from the bust, Christy brightly painted.
The British are so shy about their appearance, they are not fully undress even in front of his girlfriend with whom he lives for two years. It also States that, if the chest did not support her very painful. Christie noted that it is not easy to find a bra the right size, plus they are very expensive and deteriorate quickly. She said that the chest making her life “unbearable.”
Because of the constant back pain she developed depression and had to take antidepressants. Then Christy decided to have her Breasts reduced, but realized that she didn’t have enough money for an operation that is not included in insurance. The girl decided to collect the necessary three thousand pounds in the Internet, and she has moved about a thousand pounds.
As previously reported “FACTS”, is a resident of Thailand Lam Fries for nine months without stopping grows Breasts she has Now become so large and heavy that the woman was even difficult to walk without the crutches and support.
