When a man ceases to love, give it 3 random phrases. If a man tells you that he has to hide his dislike.
It happens that a man loses interest in the woman. Which recently idolized. The reasons can be many. However, most men almost never honest and don’t admit it.
But to hide is impossible. Razljubish man always say the three accidentally said something. These phrases can be determined that in a relationship brewing crisis. Something is not right.
A woman in love and so feels that something is wrong. These three random phrases can confirm these misgivings. What men say, when fallen out of love? Externally, these phrases are completely innocent. But behind them a lot. Because men can be much harder to Express your feelings.
If a man says “I’m late, I’m late, I’m busy”. It is not necessary to create illusions. There is something or someone more important than you to him. After all, if a man loves, he will find time to be with you.
Not necessarily the cause may be a mistress. It can be work or friends. But now it’s more interesting for him than you.
If a man says that he “needs to take a break, to think”. This means that the relationship has reached the point where he began to doubt his choice. If he doubts-then there is no question about love.
If a man says “Look at Olga, Katya, and Masha”. This means that it compares you with others is clearly not in your favor. A loving man would never do that.