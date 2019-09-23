When a man loves a woman, he wants to take care of her
When a man loves a woman healthy love, he wants to take care of her. Bring a Cup of coffee in bed in the morning because she can’t Wake up.
Invest in the pockets with little notes saying: “Hey, I see that you’re sad. Come on, smile already. I love you.” To buy ridiculous reindeer sweaters to keep her warm even in the dead of winter.
Choose gifts not to fuck off, because something has to give in this terrible day — the eighth of March, and to try to please and buy something really useful. A romantic candlelit evening with a delicious dinner and your favorite music to please her.
To gain a warm bath or massage with aromatic oils, to the woman I love relax after a hard day.
It is this concept of love for me, the most correct. When not trying to catch a painful. Do not arrange scandals. Do not take offense at trifles. No cause to be jealous. Don’t turn woman’s life into hell.
Have a loving man nobody wants for anything and nobody is forcing him. He is ready for all these everyday small feats, because he wants his woman to be happy.
And she will respond with care and affection in return. It is those investments in a relationship that will pay off.
Someone will say that it’s boredom and anguish — love warm and sincere and not try to destroy each other with our words and actions, but I will say that it’s true feelings. No dramas, no tantrums, no hassle.
Everyone puts their notion in the word “love”. For me love is where my heart is nice and calm