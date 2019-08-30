When a man loves and uses when: 10 differences
Learn to distinguish!
Perhaps you are lucky enough to find love the first time, and, maybe, will have to first go through a series of failed relationships.
It is natural that in every new relationship, you will overcome insecurities and doubts. Is this man worth it to build a relationship with him? Can you trust him to take care of your heart? These are questions that you should find the answer before you go further in a relationship with a man.
If you notice that he has some secret motives, which he pretends to be, the sad news: these characters usually take what they can use for their own purposes, and then disappear without a trace.
Here is a small list of actions and lines of behaviour that distinguish a man from loving someone who just uses:
1. You showed the man its not the best, but he’s still around? He loves you.
He sees your flaws. Understand that you are imperfect. He is aware that in some matters with you can be very difficult. But despite this, he still with you? So his feelings for you are sincere.
2. Taking important decisions, the man is not advised and is not thinking about you? He just uses.
Obviously, he doesn’t care about what you will feel because of his actions and decisions. He doesn’t see you as my life partner.
It acts as it sees fit, and he doesn’t care what you think about it.
3. He does everything to make you happy? He truly loves you.
He is happy when you happy. He does everything to make you smile.
4. Man caring only about their own happiness? He is just using you.
He does only what brings him happiness. If his actions are undermining your relationship or causing you pain, then you and relationship with you for it is not a priority.
It is important for him only his own happiness.
5. The man gives you the opportunity to Express themselves freely? Yes, he loves you.
He recognizes that you are a self-sufficient person, you have personal boundaries, he has no right to violate.
He wants you to feel free. Free to Express yourself as you feel.
6. The man constantly criticizes and condemns you? He’s using you.
He always makes you feel like you’re guilty of something. He doesn’t care about how it hurts your feelings.
You know, his criticism is not a manifestation of love and care, it is destructive.
7. Man do you offer? He loves you.
He’s nothing to conceal from you. For you he is an open book.
8. A man trying to conceal your motives and intentions? He’s using you.
You feel that he is honest and open with you in their feelings and motives? If so, you know – in a relationship, he’s just using you but does not want that you knew about it.
9. In order for the relationship continued, he is ready to make every effort? Of course, he loves you.
It really does everything to make the relationship brought happiness to both of you.
10. The man makes you feel guilty that you didn’t meet his expectations? So he uses you.
He purposefully makes you think about what you are not good enough for him. Wants you to believe that need to try harder, to win his love.