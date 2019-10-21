When a man loves, but leaves
If you lose it emotionally, it is only a matter of time when he forever closed the door on the other side.
Criticism, like rain, should be gentle enough to nourish a man’s growth without destroying his roots.
If you constantly remind him about all his faults and how badly you want it changed, it is likely that one day he will forever close the door on the other side.
Here’s how it works: at first, he constantly nods his head and politely respond to criticism, to try to reassure you. Over time, he learned to completely shut down in those moments. In the end, begins to move away because he was tired of listening to the constant carping.
And once there comes the moment when he decides to leave. And you don’t even understand what happened.
Your inner self says that he is a fool who can not see their own shortcomings. The mind says that if he is not able to adequately accept criticism, then, is an immature person who is just not willing to get better. But your heart makes you miss him. So what advice should be heeded?
In any relationship there are two parties, that is, in order to be successful, required the efforts of two people. If your relationship fails, don’t lay all the blame on just one side. Look closely in the mirror and try to see yourself for who you really are. All those things you said and did, but considered minor, had a very big impact on the outcome of the relationship.
Small (as you think) reminders can be perceived by the partner as unfair nitpicking. A small twinge of disappointment that you openly show, is able to sound to him like the sound of a thousand air horns, simultaneously exploding in his ears.
All these little things can eventually lead to emotional detachment. And if you lose it emotionally, it is only a matter of time before you lose him physically.
He leaves not to punish you or cause pain.
He’s leaving because you can no longer hear your merciless and destructive criticism.
You will not be able to make it better, constantly and categorically pointing out weaknesses. Over time you will just be itchy pain, which can be removed only by removing it.
Nobody wants to live in constant pain. And if the source of pain serve you, he will make his decision.
If you want to save the relationship, you must learn to accept its shortcomings. Well, if his flaws are so intolerable so you won’t be missing a lot after he retires…