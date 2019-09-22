When able to find harmony with nature: the inhabitant of Tolyatti doesn’t feel cold
A native inhabitant of Tolyatti named Galina Kutireva in its 50 years has gained an incredible ability. The fact that the woman does not feel the cold. She can practically naked to walk outside in the dead of winter and feel just fine. It is noteworthy that with this ability she also gained superkrepkoe immunity. After she stopped feeling the cold, it ceased to hurt from walking so incredible. On top of that she still looks like 50 years old amazing young!
It all started with the fact that since childhood Galina hard to tolerate the cold and was constantly sick. She followed all the instructions of specialists and strictly adhere to the recipe, but she was feeling only worse. The immune system is weak, the whole body is too vulnerable, the energy disappeared and there was a constant lethargy.
She despaired. But then, suddenly, decided to completely change the Outlook. She decided sincerely to love the whole world and the life that she was given. Not afraid of cold and pain.
When she was able to fully accept it and understand, she suddenly decided to walk in the cold. But she didn’t care. She’s felt nothing, only freedom. So she realized that she fully accepted the harmony with the world.