When and how the universe will cease to exist: the scientists
Scientists weighed in and presented the real versions of events, says “Lifehacker”.
How it all began and what’s next
We know the past of our Universe: about 14 billion years ago in the Big Bang time, space and everything that surrounds us, was formed from tiny dots. We know about the present: observing the motion of galaxies, scientists have come to the conclusion that under the influence of dark energy the universe is expanding with constant acceleration. But what will be the future and what will happen to our universe in the end? On this account, cosmologists have three main theories: the Big freeze, a Big gap and a Great grip.
To understand them, imagine two balls connected tight rubber band, is a galaxy, which are attracted by gravity. The balls are attached to the hooks — they show the dark energy, rastalkivaya universes. If you copy all this many, many times, it’s a system reminiscent of our Universe. And its future depends on the outcome of the confrontation between two opposing forces — the elastic bands and hooks.
1. Big freeze
In this scenario, the force that separates the balls, so big that it will stretch the rubber band until it completely will not lose its elasticity. Not held by gravity balls-the galaxies are receding and the universe is all expanding and expanding. And it will be up until the galaxy will fall into the lonely planets and stars, floating in infinite space.
Light and energy emitted by them is not enough for the formation of new stars. In the end, the universe will become darker and colder, until in a state of thermodynamic equilibrium. Then will come the Great freeze, or Heat death of the Universe.
2. A big gap
If balls repulsive force will be very large, the elastic band is not stretched, and immediately broken. In this scenario, the universe will continue to accelerate further, will overcome the force of gravity, and galaxies are simply disintegrate.
Due to the lack of electromagnetic and nuclear bonds of atoms will cease to exist, scattering into tiny particles. This will be a Large gap.
3. Great grip
In the third scenario, win gum, tightening balls. In this scenario, gravity is not only stops the expansion of the Universe, but also changes it in the opposite direction. Galaxies rush towards each other, gather in a huge cluster, where gravity becomes even stronger.
The stars also face increases in temperature, and the size of the Universe decrease dramatically, shrinking to such an extent that squeezed start, even atoms and subatomic particles. In the end, everything collapses to a singularity — a tiny, very hot and dense point. This is a Great grip.
There is also the theory of the Big bounce, according to which a state of the Universe preceded the Big Bang. Find out how many bounces it was before and how much can happen in the future is impossible, because each of them erases any evidence of the existence of a previous Universe.
It will all end
Which of these scenarios will be most likely depends on the exact shape of the Universe the amount of dark energy that it contains, and the amount of expansion.
Current observations indicate that we are heading towards the Big freeze. But do not rush to stock up on mittens: the day when the universe cooled down and all processes will stop, will very, very soon. After about 10100 years.
