When and what to buy in the USA: guide to American sales
Traditional American sales are not limited to Black Friday and the Christmas season discounts. The publication “Lifehacker” made a schedule of major sales and gathered the tools with which it is convenient to follow the change of prices at popular online stores.
Day Martin Luther King, Jr.
- When: third Monday of January.
- What to buy: Christmas decorations and Christmas collections cosmetics, clothes and accessories. During the first sales year, the price of all this is usually be much lower than before Christmas.
Valentine’s day
- When: February 14.
- What to buy: jewelry, cosmetics, men’s and women’s clothing, romantic trinkets.
Presidents day
- When: third Monday of February.
- What to buy: winter clothes, the goods for winter sports.
St. Patrick’s day
- When: Monday, March 17.
- What to buy: the sale involves all categories of goods, often discounts make things green.
Easter
- When: from 22 March to 25 April.
- What to buy: household goods, Easter decorations, electronics and household appliances.
Mother’s day
- When: second Sunday of may.
- What to buy: women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and perfumes, home goods, appliances.
Father’s day
- When: third Sunday of June.
- What to buy: men’s clothes, gadgets, home tools.
Independence day
- When: July 4th.
- What to buy: clothes and shoes, electronics, appliances.
Prime Day Amazon
- When: roughly from 11 to 15 July.
- What to buy: clothes, shoes & accessories, baby products, cosmetics and equipment. To purchase the discounted products of the Amazon Prime program, so before the sale is to sign up for her free 30-day trial version.
Labor day
- When: first Monday of September.
- What to buy: products for sports and summer activities, clothes and shoes of the summer, school supplies and electronics.
Columbus Day
- When: the second Monday of October.
- What to buy: sporting goods, household appliances, cosmetics and perfumes, clothes and shoes, accessories for the car.
Halloween
- When: 31 Oct.
- What to buy: products for cosplay, youth clothes, shoes and accessories.
Thanksgiving
- When: fourth Thursday of November.
- What to buy: electronics and gadgets, sporting goods.
Black Friday
- When: Friday after thanksgiving.
- What to buy: anything. If you are planning to buy something expensive, but was waiting for discounts to buy goods with the maximum benefit possible in the “black Friday”. This day begins the season of sales, which will last until Christmas.
Cyber Monday
- When: the first Monday after thanksgiving.
- What to buy: smart electronics, appliances, goods for personal care.
Christmas
- When: 25 Dec.
- What to buy: electronics and gadgets, clothing, goods for children. Better to hold off shopping for later, otherwise the necessary items that you will deal more enthusiastic buyers.
How to monitor the discounts
Though the sale happens almost every month, this does not prevent stores to announce additional discounts on various product groups. In order not to lose benefits, you can use services that will help you to choose the best time for shopping.
Resource Slickdeals is a storehouse of information about current discounts and sales. Here you can find discount coupons for the most popular American shopping venues from 6pm and Amazon to Sephora. On the main page there is information about the actions that seemed most interesting to site visitors.
Another popular aggregator of coupons and discounts — FatWallet. Offers conveniently sorted into categories, so you will be able to understand even one who is not particularly good at English.
Service Fetchee will tell you when it’s time to buy things you are interested in. Install browser extension, add products to wishlist, and when a store announced a discount Fetchee’ll send you an email. Turns out, unlike the more convenient than monitor sales independently.
Fans of shopping at Amazon useful site Camelcamelcamel. Choose a product, copy the address of the page in the search box on Camelcamelcamel and see how changed the price of this thing since its release. This way you can protect yourself from meeting with fans to raise prices before a big sale.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7994
[name] => discounts
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => skidki
)
discounts
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
ЛикбезFacebookVkontakte
bookmark