When can be harmful soup?
Specially to abandon the soup is not necessary. But we should understand that in some diseases can be harmful and are contraindicated in certain types of soups.
Soup of fatty meat. This dish, like soups, oily fish, offal and poultry, is high in cholesterol. Therefore, in atherosclerosis and disorders of the cardiovascular system such soups to be abandoned.
In addition, fatty soups harmful for people with diseases of the liver and pancreas.
Soup with mushrooms and beans, meat broth. Such soups are recommended to give people with gout. These types of soups are sources of purines – substances that exacerbate the development of arthritic processes.
Rice soups, okroshka on kvass. They are contraindicated for people suffering from diabetes.
Sorrel soup. Scientists came to the conclusion that after heat treatment, the oxalic acid becomes inorganic and forms a compound with calcium, which destroys its nutritional value. In addition, oxalic acid can accumulate in the body and to precipitate in the form of crystals deposited in the kidneys and bladder in the form of stones.
Any soups. It is believed that the soup required to consume as a first course, but it is the first meals increase acid production and are useful only for people with strong stomach and low acidity. In the presence of peptic ulcer disease 12-duodenal ulcer or stomach problems associated with its high acidity, soups can easily harm the health.
The doctors conclude: with the use of soups is linked to different positive aspects for your health, but first and foremost it is important that the daily diet was attended by a variety of healthy foods. Will these products be used as part of the soup or other dishes is not very important.