When can rise communal: Zelensky gave an answer
Utility bills may become more expensive in Ukraine only in the case that decrease the percentage of total family income on their payment. This was stated on 10 October, President Vladimir Zelensky in the press-marathon.
“I spoke with the International monetary Fund and with our government. And we agreed about one thing: the percentage of income families to pay utility tariffs should be reduced. And we guarantee it people”, – said the head of state.
According to him, the task he put before the Cabinet.
“I can only say one thing: we will reduce this percentage. People will never pay 50%, 70% or, God forbid, 80%… But now we are working on some things so you will see that the rates are reduced”, – said Zelensky.