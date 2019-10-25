When cardiac arrhythmia is really dangerous?
A healthy heart beats regularly, but if it starts to beat faster or without a certain rhythm, it frightens us. However, not all heart arrhythmias can be dangerous. When do you need to see a doctor?
German cardiologists have told about peculiarities of arrhythmia in the portal Focus Online.
Extrasystole. The most common type of heart rhythm disorders. About it the doctors say, when the heart does extra beats. People usually feel that the heart beats irregularly.
Premature beats can occur in a healthy person – for example, when excessive physical and mental stress, after caffeine, alcohol, tobacco. According to experts, if it occurs more often during the day, after a not too considerable exertion or lasts longer than 30 seconds, especially if there is dizziness, chest pain or shortness of breath — need to be examined by a doctor. He should clarify whether this arrhythmia with cardiovascular disease, hypertension.
The imbalance of potassium. The cause of frightening of human arrhythmia and it may be a lack of potassium in the body. But to make their own supplements containing potassium should not be necessary to consult with the doctor. High doses of potassium can cause arrhythmia instead of normalize heartbeat.
Benign tachycardia. Its main symptom is a rapid pulse. The cardiologists say about benign tachycardia when the arrhythmia suddenly start and suddenly stop, regardless of certain situations (this may occur during rest periods). Benign tachycardia. in many cases, not dangerous, but no harm will be checked. ECG helps to determine whether the arrhythmia is benign tachycardia or perhaps atrial fibrillation is much more serious and dangerous violation.
Atrial fibrillation. Sufferers of atrial fibrillation often do not feel that their heart beats irregularly. In atrial fibrillation violated electrical impulses that govern the pumping function of the heart, which fail out of the atrium. As a result the heart beats irregularly and periodically fast in some areas of the atrium collects the blood can form clots, which are then passed to the brain through the bloodstream, threatening the development of stroke.
How to understand what is atrial fibrillation? Normal heart rate at rest is 60 to 80 beats per minute. In atrial fibrillation the heart may beat more than 100 times per minute. Other symptoms: palpitations, sweating, dizziness, exhaustion, chest tightness, anxiety.
In any therapy it is important to treat not only atrial fibrillation but also risk factors and comorbidities. In addition, the need for prevention of stroke. Also an important part of the therapy of atrial fibrillation (and other heart rhythm disorders) is the normalization of potassium levels.
Ventricular fibrillation. It is the most dangerous cause of the failure in the heart’s rhythm. The heart is completely out of control: it becomes filled and no longer pumps blood. Patients with ventricular fibrillation saved using defibrillators: if the current therapy is not possible, it leads to death.
According to experts, sudden cardiac death in young people is often ventricular fibrillation arising from previously unrecognized congenital heart disease, or inflammation of the heart muscle.