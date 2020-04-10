When deaths from coronavirus reaches a peak in each state: a study
In every state pandemic COVID-19 develops differently, therefore, not surprising that in each of the 50 States is expected to peak deaths from coronavirus in different days of April. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
No national Federal order of isolation, which means that each state is different to cope with the new coronavirus pandemic. Data when each state will experience the greatest number of deaths from the coronavirus, and when the resources of the hospitals in each state are most prone to stress were made according to data compiled by the Institute of metrics and evaluation of health (IHME). In General, the United States, the peak usage of a resource is expected April 11.
Alabama
- Peak resource usage: 20 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 22,
Alaska
- Peak resource usage: on 17 April
- The peak of mortality: April 21,
AZ
- Peak resource usage: on 22 April
- The peak of mortality: April 23,
Arkansas
- Peak resource use: April 25
- The peak of mortality: 27 APR
CA
- Peak resource usage: 13 APR
- The peak of mortality: 15 APR
Colorado
- Peak resource usage: 8 APR
- The peak of mortality: 7 APR
Connecticut
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 22,
Delaware
- Peak resource usage: 9 APR
- The peak of death: March 31,
FL
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 23,
GA
- Peak resource usage: 20 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 21,
Hawaii
- Peak resource usage: 12 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 12,
Idaho
- Peak resource usage: 14 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 16,
Il
- Peak resource usage: 11 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 12,
Indiana
- Peak resource usage: 14 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 16,
Iowa
- Peak resource usage: on 27 April
- The peak of mortality: April 26,
Kansas
- Peak resource usage: 20 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 23,
Kentucky
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 24,
Louisiana
- Peak resource usage: 4 APR
- The peak of mortality: 7 APR
Man
- Peak resource usage: on 17 April
- The peak of mortality: April 19
Maryland
- Peak resource usage: on 17 April
- The peak of mortality: 17 APR
Massachusetts
- Peak resource usage: 20 APR
- The peak of mortality: 18 APR
Michigan
- Peak resource usage: 7 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 9,
Mn
- Peak resource usage: on April 23
- The peak of mortality: April 26,
Mississippi
- Peak resource usage: on 16 April
- The peak of mortality: April 19
Missouri
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 22,
Montana
- Peak resource usage: 20 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 21,
Ne
- Peak resource usage: on April 26
- The peak of mortality: April 25,
Nevada
- Peak resource usage: on 17 April
- The peak of mortality: April 19
New Hampshire
- Peak resource usage: on 16 April
- The peak of mortality: April 16,
New Jersey
- Peak resource usage: 11 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 12,
New Mexico
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 22,
New York
- Peak resource usage: 8 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 9,
North Carolina
- Peak resource use: April 15
- The peak of mortality: 15 APR
North Dakota
- Peak resource usage: on 21 April
- The peak of mortality: April 20,
Ohio
- Peak resource usage: 8 APR
- The peak of mortality: April 12,
Oklahoma
- Peak resource usage: on April 23
- The peak of mortality: April 24,
Oregon
- Peak resource usage: on 22 April
- The peak of mortality: April 24,
