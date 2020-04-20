When doctors start to pay for coronavirus and repay debt
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that next week (starting from April 20 — Ed.) will begin covering the salaries of doctors and other health care professionals that emerged in some regions.
The head of power was announced at a meeting on preventing the spread of the epidemic Covid-19. Debt will cover through grants, laid down in the new version of the budget, as the press service of the guarantor.
“We have to close the question with debts of doctors in the near future. No matter for what reasons they occurred. We have thought that the budget contain all the resources to solve problems. I understand that debt is a point, however, start to pay them as soon as possible. In the budget, among other things, pledged and additional funding for those who are struggling with coronavirus. All physicians should obtain from April”, — said Vladimir Zelensky.