When I got to the “Masterchef. Professionals”, I decided that it’s silly not to win — Paul Servetnik
The first winner of “Masterchef. Professionals” (STB) was a 25-year-old chef from Kherson Paul Servetnik. As many as 14 weeks Paul fought for the honorary title and prize of one million hryvnias. The next day after the final, the winner has gone on training to France. Paul recognized that from the first broadcast felt that will win the project. Even despite the fact that there was a situation when he was one step away from relegation.
.
“When the ether, people began to recognize the streets. I was not ready for this”
— Making it back home after the project?
— I have such a busy schedule that, frankly, was not up to cooking. Before the final of the project I bought the tickets on forum chefs in Paris. I didn’t know how the rest of my destiny in the show. It turned out that he bought the ticket the very next day after shooting the final. Just took at your own risk. Decided, if there is force majeure and the shooting will take, then it will fly another day. The finale was filmed a very long time. The morning brought us to the pavilion for makeup. I was very nervous.
— Could not sleep before the finals?
Actually, these days I have passed in a fog, almost nothing to remember. I slept for two hours a day. From the very beginning was determined to win, and in the morning before the final and almost missed my chance. I have a terrible headache, felt sick, couldn’t walk, sit, stand. During the filming never asked for help from our psychologist Tatiana, but was in utter confusion. Tanya advised me to download on phone something complicated game that can take all my thoughts for about twenty minutes. I remembered about the game “2048” and passed it from beginning to end.
It looks weird, but the game really helped to cope with the panic. I went and prepared three meals. Then there was a long tasting, and then time out. Went back to the hotel already morning, and that same day I had flight. After France, I came home briefly, and then again flew to the internship.
See also: “Plum jam makes the taste of the soup is perfect”: the winner of “Masterchef” Eugene Klopotenko
— Who supported you during the project?
My family and girlfriend. It was an amazing time because the finale was shot in January, and the premiere of the first production shown on TV only after fully completed work on the project. The participants all lived together, every day arguing, contests, give interviews. And then it ended you’re back to your normal life where nobody knows about you. The first time was difficult. Of course, when it started to air, people began to recognize the streets and closer to the finale I wrote a expressing support. To be honest, it was unexpected, I was not ready to such attention to his person.
“Many participants prepared the same, but it is believed that their dishes are absolutely brilliant”
— Whom you consider your main rival?
— As soon as we checked in the hotel, I told all participants: “Guys, in this project I will become the winner, and a million will get me. So relax and enjoy the participation.” Many of the phrase I hated. Considered too presumptuous — what this 25-year-old boy claims to be the winner?!
And honestly I myself did not expect to utter such words. But every day on the project was meditating, tuning in his victory. Sometimes I started to doubt, but then he drove these thoughts from his head and continued to believe in victory. Sure, if strongly to want something, the universe will give it to you.
In fact, no one believed a rival. Many of the participants were in some vacuum. Day by day, they cooked the same, but it is believed that their dishes are absolutely genius. The problem is that, besides them, no one else did not think so, you know?
Live and learn. If you want to be the best, you have to learn from the best. The worst thing in any business is not to develop. Stopping is the road to failure. We need to look objectively at things. I understand that I won “Masterchef. Professionals” and in comparison with chefs from culinary school done. But if you compare me with joana Rock, the best chef in the world, I complete zero. I have a lot to learn, to work hard to achieve your goals.
Paul Servetnik always tries to have cooked his food in the first place was delicious. And judges of “Masterchef” is appreciated
— Which of the competitions was the most difficult for you?
I get pleasure from all competitions. And absolutely do not worry if they fall on the “battle of black”. Understand, even if you will be wearing a black apron still take it off and pass on. Before each battle told myself: “Well, you got to “black”, so what? Pass this contest, and then all the rest and still win the project.” But the “battle of black” is, like it or not, stress and in extreme conditions, the brain works completely differently.
See also: How to choose poultry meat: tips the most brilliant participant of the “Masterchef. Professionals”
— During one such battle you were on the verge of departure.
— It happened when one ingredient needed to cook a full meal. I got beets. First, I decided to cook something like steak, beets, but then made a beet dessert. I really difficult was this competition, and I was ready for that to drop out of the project. But apparently my desire to stay was too great.
“Independently came up with the taste of the mousse, which combines a seven-state milk”
— Your final dessert Liza Glinskaya even wanted to take in your collection.
— I admit, the finale in my head has matured a lot of ideas. And the hardest part was not to be too clever by half, which happens quite often. In the final I want to show what you’re capable of. But I always remembered the words of his first boss: “Make lint”. The most important thing in the dish is the taste. It is important that cooked my meal was delicious, simple and clear. I risked a dessert.
At the beginning of the project I had problems with the confectionaries. One of the tenders for the project were fully confectionery. We prepared the desserts for the participants of “Masterchef. Children”, and that day I realized that this area I have limp, it is necessary to pull. Didn’t even know what are the types of biscuits! I then helped Kate Yablonskaya (part of this season and the owner of a pastry shop in Odessa), she shared her notes about the desserts, materials, articles.
See also: How to choose and cook fish: tips master chef
And here is the final for the second time in my life I was preparing a Japanese sponge cake. It is made from sponge cake choux pastry. Ready cake turns out very elastic, and mousse, I came up with on their own. Not just went online and found some combination of ingredients that we’ve already used and independently came up with the taste of the mousse, which combines a seven-state milk.
This is also a great achievement for the cooks, because in our time all the flavors already invented and it’s hard to do something new. Indeed, during the tasting, Lisa Glinsky said that the taste of my dessert she really likes and she wants to take a dessert to your collection. It is a huge success for me. Let’s be honest, the final I did a unreal job for two and a half hours, used many techniques. This day, my life will never forget.
“Sure, if strongly to want something, the universe will give you this,” says Paul
— True, the project you came by accident?
Yes. To the casting I was called friend. I decided just to laugh, making him company. Do not treat the project seriously. But then I was invited for a second audition, then another one. A friend passed. And when I realized that I was in the “Masterchef. Professionals”, I decided that it’s silly not to win. We have to win, otherwise why bother wasting time? And I squeezed out a maximum of what can.
— What to spend the prize one million hryvnias?
— Money is a disgusting thing. Without them, of course, is not to live, but I don’t aim to earn more money. Receiving a million, don’t spend it right and left. Spent quite a bit to pay for their education. Many believe that an internship abroad is fun, but it’s not.
It annoys me when social networks ask the same questions about money. Why not buy yourself a car, an apartment. Our world is too commercial, it makes me just sick. Not going to chase the money subscribers in Instagram, popular. Just want to do what my soul desires, what brings pleasure. The only way to become successful. Have already decided that some of the money from won million hryvnias will spend for their own development, and some will donate to charity.
.
Photos of STB
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter