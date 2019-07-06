When I was 18, I learned that my father is actually not my mother tongue. Mom and they met when I was two
When I was 18, I learned that my father is actually not my mother tongue. Mom and they met when I was two years old. My own father left her pregnant.
Parents decided that since I’m an adult now, you have the right to know the truth. It is better to say for themselves than will emerge later. Said, he did not even blame if you start looking for biological father — it is my right.
I was in shock. In a stupor. Spent the night in thought and couldn’t sleep. Mess in my head.
My own father? What’s he like? And suddenly regret the past? Suddenly I will be glad if I find him? And if not? Cried, I thought: “why me? Why is this happening to me. We had it so good… Everything good was a lie? We’re not family?”.
And then… and then I began to remember. I remembered how dad would sit until one o’clock, with me doing DIY in the garden, when mum was on shift. Remember how in secret from my mother, we ate in the kitchen in the dark candy. Remember how in the garage of his friend, beside which I was walking while my dad helped, I suddenly ran inside and I flew to the red hot iron fittings…
Dad grabbed it with his bare hand. The burn was terrible. But I’m okay. Remembered how at every Birthday, from those that I remember he gave me let the small but beautiful bouquet. Brought it back to my bed in the morning, but if I used in school — he was at 6 in the morning for him to run to the flower shop. As it is, being able to cook only meat and eggs, learned how to bake my favorite cake, because he wasn’t really in stores (the first attempt was disgusting, but he did not give up).
And in the morning I went into the kitchen, when dad was drinking coffee, he saw the same scar on his hand from a burn, hugged me and said that the other I have no father and can not be. No, this news has not gone unnoticed.
It made me realize how much I love mom and dad, and how much they love me.